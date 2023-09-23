Home » Investing Articles » At 10%, is this the best high-yield share money can buy?

At 10%, is this the best high-yield share money can buy?

Christopher Ruane owns this high-yield share, so cheered its latest dividend raise this week. Could he do better investing elsewhere?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like a lot of investors, I think earning big dividends from a share I own has a lot of appeal. One high-yield share I already own raised its interim payout this week, meaning the prospective dividend yield is a juicy 10%.

So, should I buy more of its shares for my ISA? Or, despite the eye-catching yield, could I be better off investing the money elsewhere?

Companies or investment trusts

As an investor, there are different ways to try and earn a high yield from stock market investments.

One is to invest directly in companies that have a big dividend. Another is to buy into investment trusts that themselves own shares in a wide range of businesses.

In this case, the 10%-yielder I have in mind is a company: M&G (LSE: MNG).

But an alternative to putting spare money into M&G for me could be investing in an investment trust like the Income & Growth Venture Capital Trust. It yields even more than M&G, at 10.9%.

One advantage of investing in an investment trust is that it is more diversified than an individual business. So one business performing weakly will not necessarily lead to the dividend being cut (although in the case of Income & Growth, its payout has moved around a lot over the years partly because of the performance of its own investments).

Individual business quality

However, if I invest in the share of a company like M&G, its dividend prospects are more firmly tied to its specific business performance. A high-yield share can suddenly cancel its dividend overnight, as we saw this year with Direct Line.

I would be happy to invest in either kind of share. In each case, I would consider the likely future performance of the business.

M&G looks to be in good health to me. It grew both its adjusted operating profit before tax and operating capital generation compared to the same period last year. Excluding its Heritage division, it saw net inflows of client funds.

There are risks here, though. The company operates in a highly competitive field. That can put pressure on commissions as rivals seek to grow market share. If its asset managers perform weakly, clients may pull funds, leading to lower profits.

Capital gain prospects

Nonetheless, a 5% dividend increase on top of an already high yield strikes me as a vote of management confidence. M&G aims to maintain or grow its dividend annually, although that is never guaranteed.

But the share looks unloved. It is up 4% in the past year but remains 10% below its 2019 listing price.

Past performance is not an indicator of what will happen next. But, even with a 10% yield, M&G might not be the best high-yield share I could buy today if the share price continues to languish. I reckon other shares may offer me both a juicy yield and the prospect of share price growth thanks to faster sales growth than we have been seeing at M&G.

Still, whether or not it is my very best option, the high yield at M&G continues to grab my attention. If I had spare cash to invest today, I would be happy to buy more of the shares for my ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

1 dividend stock I’d avoid like the plague right now

| Paul Summers

FTSE 100 giant Vodafone's monster yield suggests its a perfect dividend stock. Our writer couldn't disagree more.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 ways I’d aim to double the value of my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer puts on his thinking cap to come up with three ways he could radically boost the long-term value…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested in Tesla shares at its IPO, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith has been considering the performance of Tesla shares since 2010. But after their remarkable move higher, do they…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share used to yield 10%. Is now the moment to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Here's one from the FTSE 250 that started the year with a double-digit dividend yield. Could buying it now offer…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim to start earning passive income for £6 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how putting aside a few pounds a day to invest could lay the foundation for ongoing passive…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett techniques to try and build wealth from zero

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a handful of lessons from the career of billionaire Warren Buffett that he applies to his own…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing For Beginners

How I’m investing in my ISA and SIPP at 40+

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing within a tax-efficient account such as an ISA aged 40+ is a savvy move. But what’s the best investment…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in October

| Alan Oscroft

I'm looking forward to October, and updates from some of the FTSE 100 stocks that I think could prove to…

Read more »