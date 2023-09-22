Home » Investing Articles » I’ve just bought these seven magnificent FTSE 100 shares ahead of the next rally

I’ve just bought these seven magnificent FTSE 100 shares ahead of the next rally

FTSE 100 shares look cheap right now and offer great dividend yields. I’ve been buying as many as I can afford before they recover.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve spent the last two or three months piling into FTSE 100 shares as I’m keen to fully participate in the next stock market rally. I don’t know when it will arrive, but I want to be ready when it does. If I don’t fill my boots today, I might regret it tomorrow.

One of the first stocks I bought was wealth manager M&G. The obvious attraction was its dividend as it was yielding almost 10% at the time. Management also seems both willing and able to maintain the payout. It’s risky but could be a highly rewarding way to play the recovery, and I’m already generating some growth on top of my income prospects.

I’ve been on a summer spree

I’ve gone quite big on FTSE 100 financials as I’ve also bought both Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group. Normally I wouldn’t overload on just the one sector, but I have diversification elsewhere in my portfolio. I feel both L&G and Lloyds will fly higher when interest rates peak and the outlook for both stocks and the housing market finally brightens.

Again, both offer terrific yields, at 8.45% and 5.5%, respectively, and are cheap trading at around six times earnings. Both share prices have picked up in recent days, and I enjoyed reinvesting my first Lloyds dividend. There’s a long way to go. However, given that I plan to hold both for a minimum of 10 years, and ideally longer, that’s fine by me.

I haven’t just been buying dirt cheap dividend stocks. I also bought private equity specialist 3i Group. I’ve had my eye on this for years and I’ve been kicking myself for failing to buy it earlier, because it has been one of the most consistent growers on the index. Murphy’s law said it would crash the moment I bought it, but in fact it has kept edging upwards. I have high long-term hopes for this one.

Now roll on that rally

I’ve got mixed feelings about another purchase, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. It aims to invest in the “world’s most exceptional growth companies, whether public or private”. However, it’s made a poor job of it lately, the share price falling by half in 2022 and struggling this year too. I wouldn’t put more money into it today, but I’ll hold what I have.

I’m much happier with my decision to buy mining giant Glencore, which I bought at the point of maximum concern over China. I decided it was too cheap to ignore, trading at around four times earnings. Now I’ll just sit and wait for the economic cycle to swing back in its favour. It should happen, given time. While I wait, it offersa juicy 7.75% yield.

I expected consumer goods giant Unilever to be a slow burner when I bought it, and so it has proved, but that’s fine by me. The stock has done poorly by its exalted standards lately, which again, is why I bought it. Over the decades, I’m confident it’s going to come good.

I’m happy with most of my picks and looking forward to seeing them rebound strongly in the next rally. Let’s hope it’s not far away.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc, Glencore Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&G Plc, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&G Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

These 2 cheap shares yield 7% and trade at just 7 times earnings

| Harvey Jones

I love buying cheap shares with high yields and right now there are plenty to choose from. The following two…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares could hit 60p as worst-case scenario likely avoided!

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares pushed upwards this week after more positive inflation data. Dr James Fox explains why the worst may be…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could buying Tesla shares be a smart way to start investing?

| Christopher Ruane

Buying Tesla shares five years ago would have turned out very well. If our writer wanted to start investing now,…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Was selling our GSK shares a big mistake?

| Cliff D'Arcy

GSK shares have had a good 12 months, easily beating the FTSE 100 index with an 18% gain. So was…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

No state pension? I’d drip-feed £100 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £20,793 second income

| John Fieldsend

A State Pension is looking less and less likely in the future. Here’s how to replace the income with the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

A second income of £500 per month for £25 a week? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out a long-term approach to building a second income for himself that he thinks could prove lucrative.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

With its 7.6% yield, I’d buy this dividend share now

| Muhammad Cheema

Glencore has experienced a tough 2023 so far. However, this dividend share is still a great source to generate passive…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Now IDS shares have recovered, do I dump Royal Mail?

| Cliff D'Arcy

IDS shares have been a roller-coaster ride, crashing hard due to strike action. But with Royal Mail back on track,…

Read more »