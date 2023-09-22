Home » Investing Articles » Could buying Tesla shares be a smart way to start investing?

Could buying Tesla shares be a smart way to start investing?

Buying Tesla shares five years ago would have turned out very well. If our writer wanted to start investing now, should he make that same move?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking at the share price performance of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the past few years, I realise I missed an opportunity! In the past five years alone, Tesla shares have soared by 1,340%.

That means that, if I had put £1,000 into the shares five years ago, I would now be sitting on a Tesla holding worth over £14,000. That presumes that I had not sold out when the shares hit a high in November 2021, in which case I would be sitting on over £23,000.

But what if I wanted to start investing for the first time today? Could buying Tesla shares now be a smart way to go about it?

I think the answer could be either yes or no. The reason why throws up some important lessons for new investors, as well as more seasoned ones!

The future is not the past

No matter how often we hear that past performance is not necessarily a guide to what will happen in future, it can sometimes feel hard to take it in. After all, some businesses – like some cricket or football teams – continue to do well year after year.

But it really is the case that Tesla’s incredible recent streak ought not to set expectations for what comes next.

After all, think about how many new entrants and established automakers have ramped up their electric vehicle sales in recent years.

It is no coincidence that Tesla has been cutting prices on some models, threatening to hurt its profit margins. Indeed, the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report showed that its operating margin was lower than in the previous quarter.

One share does not a portfolio make

Even if I did feel upbeat about the outlook for the carmaker, if I was to start investing just by buying Tesla shares I would be making a classic beginner’s mistake.

No matter how great a business may seem, it can suddenly perform badly. That might not even be due to its own making. For example, if soaring lithium prices made electric vehicles uneconomic or a recession hurt demand for new cars, Tesla could fare badly.

That is why smart investors all diversify across a range of shares.

If one starts investing with limited funds, it can be tempting just to invest in what seems like the best share available (even Warren Buffett did this with his first stock market foray, although he was only a schoolboy then).

But if I could start investing only by buying into one company, Tesla shares would not be on my shopping list. I would invest in an index fund that offered me indirect exposure to a diversified range of holdings.

Great businesses at attractive prices

That does not mean that buying Tesla shares might not still be a great way to start investing. After all, it has a strong brand, large customer base, and unique technology. But a couple of caveats apply.

First, I would start investing as I meant to go on: by diversifying.

Secondly, whether thinking about buying Tesla shares or any other ones, my focus would not be on the past share price performance.

Instead, I would consider how attractive the current valuation looked compared to what I saw as the company’s long-term business prospects.

Only if Tesla shares looked attractive to me on that basis would I consider adding them to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I’d buy 10,000 shares of this FTSE 100 financial stock to aim for £1,000 a month passive income

| Alan Oscroft

UK share prices are still low and dividend yields are high. That sounds like paradise for passive income investors.

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought these seven magnificent FTSE 100 shares ahead of the next rally

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 shares look cheap right now and offer great dividend yields. I've been buying as many as I can…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

These 2 cheap shares yield 7% and trade at just 7 times earnings

| Harvey Jones

I love buying cheap shares with high yields and right now there are plenty to choose from. The following two…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares could hit 60p as worst-case scenario likely avoided!

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares pushed upwards this week after more positive inflation data. Dr James Fox explains why the worst may be…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Was selling our GSK shares a big mistake?

| Cliff D'Arcy

GSK shares have had a good 12 months, easily beating the FTSE 100 index with an 18% gain. So was…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

No state pension? I’d drip-feed £100 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £20,793 second income

| John Fieldsend

A State Pension is looking less and less likely in the future. Here’s how to replace the income with the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

A second income of £500 per month for £25 a week? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out a long-term approach to building a second income for himself that he thinks could prove lucrative.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

With its 7.6% yield, I’d buy this dividend share now

| Muhammad Cheema

Glencore has experienced a tough 2023 so far. However, this dividend share is still a great source to generate passive…

Read more »