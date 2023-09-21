Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds shares continue to fall. Are they a no-brainer buy now?

Lloyds shares continue to fall. Are they a no-brainer buy now?

At 45p, Lloyds shares look like they could be the buy of the year right now. But can one Fool be right and the markets all wrong?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares continue to disappoint.

They’re well down on the price I first bought at. I still see them as cheap, though. Perhaps even a no-brainer for a top-up buy.

But, can I really be right and all the big investors wrong? Would I be throwing good money after bad ?

Share price horror

Lloyds shares are up a bit in recent weeks. But it’s way too early to see that as the start of anything big. The 2023 trend is firmly down.

We’re looking at an 8% fall in the past 12 months, and a 27% slump over five years. But the resulting 5.9% dividend yield that’s now on the forecasts seems like a real ‘gimme’ to me.

I look at the share price chart, and I wonder why everyone else doesn’t see what I think I can see.

Bank risks

It’s easy to put it down to weak sentiment towards the bank sector. And that has to be part of it.

But let’s not overlook other things that might keep investors away from individual banks. They’re not all the same.

After the banking crisis, Lloyds withdrew from riskier international investment banking. And I thought that was wise.

Barclays stuck with it, though. And I think that risk is probably the reason Barclays shares are valued even lower than Lloyds.

Geography and politics

HSBC Holdings also looks cheap. But exposure to China and the East must be a big source of tension.

What about NatWest Group? It’s hard to shake off its Royal Bank of Scotland past, and that huge taxpayer bailout.

The government still owns 39% of NatWest. And the prospects of that much being dumped on the market some day is cause for unease.

Lloyds risk

Lloyds’ specific risk is the property market slump, triggered by soaring inflation and interest rates.

Moving its focus to UK domestic banking and becoming the UK’s biggest mortgage lender got rid of the international risk.

But it now looks a bit like jumping up off a lame horse just after it fell… and climbing on one with three legs.

So what do we do?

Diversify

Well, my investments are diversified. So whatever happens to Lloyds, it will only ever cover a fairly small portion of my retirement cash.

Lloyds itself has been pursuing plans to diversify its business too. And once we get out of the UK’s economic mess, I think the opportunities can only grow.

Still, I reckon a lot of investors will want to get the horror year of 2023 behind us before they’ll risk going for Lloyds shares.

Buy, sell, hold?

One way to avoid disappointment is to not expect much. And for the rest of the year, and possibly well into 2024, I really don’t.

But for the long term, Lloyds is at least a no-brainer hold for me. And it doesn’t tax my little grey cells too much to want to buy more.

Others, of course, should not rely on my brain. Particularly not with my track record on Lloyds. As always, they should do their own research and make their own mistakes… or better, smart decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks on my shopping list for October!

| Royston Wild

I've been scanning the FTSE 100 and other UK indexes for top value stocks to buy. Here are two I'm…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

7 steps to earn serious passive income from high-yielding FTSE 100 shares

| John Fieldsend

FTSE 100 shares offer big yields and a chance for serious passive income. Here are seven steps I’d follow if…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

If I buy £1,000 of Legal & General shares today, how much could I have in 3 years?

| John Fieldsend

Legal & General shares still look like a great buy with a tasty dividend. What kind of cash return could…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

If I’d spent £10,000 on Berkshire Hathaway shares a decade ago, here’s what I’d have

| Christopher Ruane

Buying Berkshire Hathaway shares five years ago would have left our writer firmly in the black. Here he explains the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Are British dividend shares really the screaming bargains they seem?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some of the unusually high yields currently offered by UK dividend shares. Could they really offer him…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’m preparing for a stock market correction this autumn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane isn't trying to time the next stock market correction. Instead, he's putting in the hours now to try…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Growth Shares

Why the JD Sports share price could accelerate to 200p

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the latest JD Sports Fashion results and explains why the outlook could help to materially boost…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing

These factors look set to drive the Next share price higher

| Kevin Godbold

Next is winning the online race and building an entrepreneurial business that looks set to drive earnings and the share…

Read more »