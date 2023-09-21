Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 3 shares to buy that can benefit from rising interest rates

3 shares to buy that can benefit from rising interest rates

As the Bank of England meets again, Jon Smith highlights several shares he’d like to buy that aren’t suffering the negative impact of rising rates.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the Bank of England meets today, it’s expected its committee will raise interest rates by another 0.25%. This will take the base rate to 5.25%. The rapid rise in the base rate over the past year has put pressure on many companies. Yet there are some shares to buy that actually have performed well despite the increases.

Here are three that I’m strongly thinking about buying soon.

Old-school banking

HSBC (LSE:HSBA) is one of the largest banks in the world. Even though it has divisions that make money from advisory services or trading, the core business model revolves around deposits and loans. The bank essentially make a spread between the rate it pays on deposits versus what it charges on loans.

The higher the base rate, the larger this spread is. Officially, it’s know as the net interest margin (NIM). Over the course of the past year, this margin has been rising and rising.

Evidence of the benefit can be clearly seen in the jump in profit from H1 2022 to H1 2023. Pre-tax profit was $9.2bn in H1 2022, which then soared to $21.7bn this year.

In the report, a large factor in this was the net interest income. The share price has jumped 18% in the past year.

As a risk, the bank will be hindered if interest rates keep rising as it could force mortgage and other loan defaults.

Winning against peers

Sage Group (LSE:SGE) is an global enterprise software company. The stock is up an impressive 41% over the past year.

The top line revenue has been growing consistently in recent years, with a big push in cloud computing and finance software helping to lead the way.

Yet another factor I believe has helped the business is the competitive advantage it has with low debt. In the half-year report, the debt to EBITDA ratio was just 1.3x. This is a very low ratio and shows to me that the business doesn’t have anything to worry about with the borrowings.

However, growth stocks in the cloud computing space often have very high debt levels to help fuel fast growth. Higher interest rates make it more expensive to take on new debt, costing more in interest repayments.

Therefore, I think Sage Group is actually benefitting over it’s rivals as it isn’t feeling the pinch of higher debt costs.

Providing high income

Finally, I’ve noted TwentyFour Income Fund (LSE:TFIF). The stock is down 4% over the past year.

The fund specifically targets bonds and other asset-backed securities to invest in. This includes products like mortgages. As interest rates climb, the yield on these kind of assets increases. So the business has really benefited from being able to generate more income for shareholders over the past year.

Evidence of this can be seen from the dividend yield, which currently sits at a juicy 9.88%. I feel this yield is sustainable as long as interest rates stay elevated.

Granted, the area that TwentyFour operates in is pretty niche. This means it’s concentrated in the investments it makes. There’s very limited diversification to protect it if this part of the market has a wobble.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

2023 stock market: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 has been trading sideways since the start of 2023. Could this be a lucrative opportunity to invest…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d invest £3 a day in an ISA for passive income of £7,925 a year

| John Fieldsend

A weighty passive income is one reason to invest in an ISA account. Here’s what £3 a day might lead…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Student investing: 3 LSE shares I’d buy on day one

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd start his student investing journey buying this trio of LSE shares, if he was off…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Are 2023’s cheap shares a rare chance to get richer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights how unpleasant market corrections give investors the rare opportunity to potentially lock in higher returns with cheap…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £250 a month into the FTSE 250 to try and retire in style

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying index funds tracking the FTSE 250 could lead to a multi-million-pound portfolio in the long run, drastically improving retirement…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price: are we nearing the peak?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price is finally heading back in the right direction. But can this momentum be maintained, or will…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 quality ETFs I’d buy today to kickstart a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at two investments he'd consider making right now to get a new Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: is this a rare chance to get richer? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The UK stock market is still recovering from a correction earlier in the year. So, is this a rare chance…

Read more »