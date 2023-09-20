Home » Investing Articles » 2 heroic dividend stocks I’d buy for a lifetime of passive income!

2 heroic dividend stocks I’d buy for a lifetime of passive income!

I think these dividend stocks could provide key planks in a winning UK shares portfolio. Here’s why I’d buy them for passive income today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m hoping to have some extra cash to invest in UK shares over the next few weeks. So I’m building a shopping list of top dividend stocks that could give me a healthy long-term passive income.

These two from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 sit near the top of my wishlist.

The City of London Investment Trust

I can’t talk about dividend heroes without mentioning The City of London Investment Trust (LSE:CTY). The FTSE 250 stock has astonishingly increased its annual dividend every year since 1966.

This can be explained by the company’s focus on blue-chip UK shares. Some of its key holdings include Unilever, Shell, BAE Systems, British American Tobacco, and HSBC.

A strategy on large-cap businesses like these can be perfect for long-term passive income. Companies on the FTSE 100 and other major indexes often have leading positions in mature markets and strong balance sheets. This means they can provide healthy dividends even during economic downturns.

The one drawback is that City of London holds shares I wouldn’t buy myself. My portfolio excludes oil majors, for instance, due to uncertainties created by the switch to renewable energy from fossil fuels.

However, the investment trust is invested across a wide variety of industries, which in turn reduces risk to future growth and dividends. Energy companies for instance make up just 9.19% of the total fund.

I think the current cheapness of London-quoted shares makes now an especially good time to buy the investment trust’s shares. As City of London noted today: “UK listed shares in general continue to trade at lower valuations relative to comparable businesses overseas.” This could provide the basis for huge capital gains over the long term.

Bunzl

Support services business Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) also has a great reputation as a Dividend Aristocrat. This FTSE 100 share has raised the annual shareholder payout for a jaw-dropping 30 years.

Bunzl’s progressive dividend policy is built on its exceptional cash generation. This gives it the financial firepower to increase payments every year. It also provides scope for it to make acquisitions, which in turn pave the way for further long-term earnings and dividend growth.

But this is not the only factor behind its brilliant dividend record. The company provides a wide spectrum of essential products, from rubber gloves for the medical industry and plastic packaging for food retailers to disinfectants for cleaning companies. So demand remains stable at all points of the economic cycle.

And as these examples show, Bunzl supplies its products to a wide range of industries across the globe. Such diversification give earnings an extra layer of protection.

Now let me illustrate Bunzl’s excellent defensive qualities in action. Even as the global economy remained under pressure in the first half of 2023, revenues rose 4.5% while adjusted pre-tax profit increased 4%.

With net debt to EBITDA of just 1.1 times as of June, the Footsie company has significant scope to make extra acquisitions and keep raising dividends, too. I’d buy Bunzl shares even though supply chain issues could pose a problem in the near term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has positions in Bunzl Plc and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Bunzl Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy more of these FTSE 100 shares near 52-week lows?

| Alan Oscroft

What should we do when we buy FTSE 100 shares and they turn into lemons? It's a problem I'm sadly…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

3 high-yield FTSE 100 stocks I’m hoping to buy in October!

| Royston Wild

I think these high-yield UK dividend shares could be too cheap to miss. This is why I'm considering adding all…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Does the 9.7% dividend yield make Vodafone shares a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Vodafone dividend yield is one of the biggest in the FTSE 100. So shouldn't the shares be a great…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

With an 8.5% dividend yield, I’d back this FTSE 100 stock for passive income in a recession

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright explains why Taylor Wimpey is his housebuilder of choice for investors looking for recession-resistant passive income.

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

2023 stock market: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 has been trading sideways since the start of 2023. Could this be a lucrative opportunity to invest…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares that pump out crazy cash!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought these two FTSE 100 stocks for their ability to return floods of cash to investors. One firm has…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 a month to aim for a lifelong £52,876 passive income

| Harvey Jones

I'm hoping to have a ball in retirement after generating a regular passive income stream from my portfolio of FTSE…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 4,917 shares of this FTSE 100 bargain to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out how he could earn a four-figure passive income annually by investing more in this FTSE 100…

Read more »