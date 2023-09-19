Home » Investing Articles » If I invest £5,000 in Lloyds shares, how much passive income could I get in 2024?

If I invest £5,000 in Lloyds shares, how much passive income could I get in 2024?

Investors in Lloyds shares look set to receive generous dividends over the next couple of years as the bank gets its payouts back on track.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of Tower Bridge in Autumn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve never owned Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares, but I’m getting closer to investing and the reasons are pretty straightforward. There is a rising forecast dividend yield, well covered by earnings, coupled with what looks like an extremely attractive valuation.

So, with Lloyds tipped to become a dividend machine again, I’m sorely tempted to get in on the action.

But how much passive income could I expect to receive from a £5k investment?

Chunky yield

Well, according to analysts, Lloyds shares are going to yield 6.6% this year. However, I note the bank paid out its interim dividend only a few days ago. So I’m now looking to next year and beyond, and it’s these forecast dividend yields of 7.4% for 2024 and 8.1% for 2025 that have caught my eye.

To put meat on the bones here, this means I could expect to receive around £375 in passive income next year off £5k worth of shares. And that could rise to £405 the year after, which will surely be a higher return than I’ll secure from any savings account at that point.

Also encouraging is that these respective payouts are covered 2.7 and 2.4 times by expected earnings. While no dividend is guaranteed, this coverage suggests the prospect of being paid looks very solid.

Plus, with the dividend per share still lower than before the pandemic, I have to imagine the board will want to reward patient shareholders.

Turning to valuation, it’s an age-old story, really. The shares look dirt-cheap on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about six.

I do have reservations

The main worry I have with the stock is that its cheapness is a mirage. I reckon it looks great value today at 42p, but it might look that way to another investor at 22p in a decade’s time.

To see what I mean, here is the Lloyds share price heading into each major market crisis over the past 21 years.

Share price
Dotcom bubble (2002)391p
Global financial crisis (2007-2008)276p
Covid crash (2020)56p
Today42p

We can see that the banking group’s shares have slid lower following every new crisis. So the risk is that the stock remains a value trap, with the dividends barely covering the losses on my invested capital.

Reasons for optimism

That said, I am cautiously optimistic on the share price in the medium term. Inflation is easing and over the next couple of years that might allow interest rates to fall to a level that would be less disastrous for mortgage holders. That could calm the property market and prevent impairment charges from spiraling.

Also, the group plans to diversify its revenue streams over the next few years, with international expansion earmarked. It recently initiated a strategic trade collaboration with UBS to bolster its global presence.

Of course, that doesn’t mean it’ll be turning into a globe-spanning HSBC or Santander any time soon. But this move could better balance its domestic and international presence, as well as offering additional growth avenues. That might pique investor interest.

Putting all this together then, I’m quickly warming up to the idea of becoming a Lloyds shareholder. More so than ever, in fact.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

9% yields! 3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy while they’re cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

These dividend stocks offer the biggest cash payments in the whole of the FTSE 100. But their share prices are…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the FTSE 100’s best buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Even after their surge, Rolls-Royce shares still look cheap by growth stock standards. Should I buy some before they climb…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Can the HSBC share price hit new heights? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The HSBC share price has been an index star, rising 18% over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox explores…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Three red hot LSE shares I’d consider buying before the next stock market rally 

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking for shares that will lead the next stock market rally and recent performance suggests these three should all…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy UK shares before the next bull market

| John Choong

With UK shares trading at a considerable discount today, do they offer a once-in-a-decade opportunity for investors to see massive…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

One penny stock I’m having second thoughts about

| Muhammad Cheema

DermTech is a US company that has performed poorly in recent history. Let’s take a deeper dive below to see…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d invest £3 a day in an ISA for passive income of £7,925 a year

| John Fieldsend

A weighty passive income is one reason to invest in an ISA account. Here’s what £3 a day might lead…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Down 16%, are Arm Holdings shares a no-brainer buy?

| John Fieldsend

Arm Holdings shares are on the market once again. Are they a no-brainer buy? Or should investors steer well clear…

Read more »