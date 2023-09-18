Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett’s net worth hits $123bn! Here’s one strategy we can all copy

Warren Buffett’s net worth hits $123bn! Here’s one strategy we can all copy

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at one of Buffett’s investment strategies we can all copy.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor often dubbed the “Oracle of Omaha”, currently boasts a net worth that has surged to an impressive $123bn.

What sets Buffett apart in the world of finance is not just his staggering wealth but also his unparalleled investment philosophy, which places a heavy emphasis on the power of compound returns.

For decades, Buffett has adhered to a time-tested strategy that harnesses the exponential growth potential of compounding.

As aspiring investors seek to navigate the complex world of financial markets, there’s much to be gained from taking a page out of Buffett’s playbook and recognising the transformative potential of compound returns in building lasting wealth.

“My wealth has come from a combination of living in America, some lucky genes, and compound interest”.

How compounding works

Compound returns is a powerful concept in finance that helps our money grow over time. It’s much like a snowball rolling downhill, getting bigger and bigger. Here’s a simple explanation of how it works with an example using an 8% annualised return:

Imagine I have £1,000 that I decide to invest, and I manage to achieve an 8% annual return on my investment. In the first year, my investment grows by 8%, which means I earn £80 (8% of £1,000). So, at the end of the first year, I’ll have £1,080.

Now, in the second year, my 8% return is not calculated on my initial £1,000, it’s calculated on my new total of £1,080. So, I’ll earn £86.40 (8% of £1,080) in the second year. Now, my total investment is £1,166.40.

This process continues year after year, with my investment earning a percentage of the new, larger amount. Over time, this compounding effect causes my investment to grow exponentially. Here’s how it might look after a few years:

  • Year 1: £1,000 + £80 = £1,080
  • Year 2: £1,080 + £86.40 = £1,166.40
  • Year 3: £1,166.40 + £93.31 = £1,259.71
  • Year 4: £1,259.71 + £100.78 = £1,360.49
  • Year 5: £1,360.49 + £108.84 = £1,469.33

As you can see, my investment grows faster and faster with each passing year because I’m earning interest not just on my initial £1000 but also on the interest I’ve already earned. This is the snowball effect of compound returns, and it can lead to significant wealth accumulation over time.

As we can see below, the long I leave it, the faster it grows. After 30 years, the size of my investment will have increased tenfold.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Be more Buffett

Of course, there are many ways we can follow Buffett. Thankfully, he regularly shares his thoughts and philosophy of investing. He also reminds us that we can lose money if we invest poorly and if we follow the crowd.

In fact, the current environment in the UK presents us with a unique opportunity a British Buffett would likely relish. And that’s the opportunity to buy top quality stocks at discounted prices.

And when we look at the FTSE 100, discounts are everywhere, from Barclays which trades at 0.42 times book value, to Hagreaves Lansdown, which is trading with a historic low price-to-earnings multiple.

Just look at how the FTSE 100 has compared to its international peers. The index is full of value.

Created at TradingView

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Up 224%, has the Centrica share price hit boiling point?

| Dr. James Fox

The Centrica share price just keeps getting stronger. But has it gone too far, and could investors get burned? Dr…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price oversold or overpriced?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesco share price has outperformed the index over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox explores whether it's still…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: is this a rare chance to get richer? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The UK stock market is still recovering from a correction earlier in the year. So, is this a rare chance…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Is the premium Arm share price warranted?

| Dr. James Fox

Does the Arm share price deserve to be be trading at a premium following its post-IPO surge last week. Dr…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Is the BAE share price ‘locked on’ for further returns?

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE share price has gone from strength to strength on the back of the Ukraine conflict. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

8.5% yield and oversold! Here’s why I’m buying Legal & General shares

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General shares have underperformed the market this year. Dr James Fox explains why fortunes may change for this…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

My 3 best-performing FTSE 100 stocks in 2023

| Ben McPoland

The UK's blue-chip index may not have performed strongly since the turn of the year but these FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Should I buy dirt cheap shares now, or wait for a crash?

| Christopher Ruane

Now that Christopher Ruane has found some cheap shares, should he buy them today or wait to see what happens…

Read more »