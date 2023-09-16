Home » Investing Articles » £20k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to transform that into a £16k second income!

£20k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to transform that into a £16k second income!

Dr James Fox details a time-tested strategy for turning savings into a second income, and notes some of his top stocks he hopes will make it happen.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in stocks is one way to generate a second income. Instead of venturing into buy-to-let or seeking additional employment, I find that generating a second income from stock investments can be both time-efficient and financially advantageous.

How it works

While £20k might sound like a lot of money, it’s not enough to generate a life-changing amount of passive income.

In the current market, I could look to safely generate around 6% in dividends annually, and this could be complemented by some share price growth.

For example, if I invest in Lloyds today, I could see 5.8% returns in the form of dividends, and I’d actually hope for something similar in the form of share price growth. The stock appears very discounted at the moment.

However, in terms of dividends, I could only realistically generate £1,200 annually from an initial £20,000. That’s not huge.

Compounding

As such, I may want to consider reinvesting my returns every year to benefit from something called compounding. Essentially, this process leads to exponential returns as I’ll start earnings interest on my interest as well as my initial investment.

For example, if I start with £20,000 and assume each year I average an 8% return — this includes share price growth and dividends — after 30 years of reinvestment I’d have £218,000.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

After 30 years, my pot would also be big enough to generate £16k a year in passive income. Of course, I could stop earlier and take my dividends. In fact, there are many variables, but this is how it works.

Where I put my money

While this is a time-tested strategy, and the maths adds up, if I pick my stocks poorly, I could lose money. And that’s the last thing I want to do. So where am I putting my money?

Meta: I’m not investing in Meta for its dividend yield, but it’s continued growth prospects and its ability to drive my portfolio forward. Recent optimism stems from the remarkable success of Threads, which has swiftly become the fastest-growing app in history. Since its launch on 5 July, the app has garnered an estimated 125m users. With ongoing expansion, analysts predict that the app has the potential to yield as much as $3bn in revenue by 2024. However, a global recession could be a threat.

Barclays: This isn’t the most exciting stock, but it’s hugely oversold. The bank currently trades with a 58% discount to its tangible net asset value and offers investors a 4.8% dividend yield. There are risks that we may see a slew of defaults in the UK, but these concerns appear to be falling as the Bank of England seems unlikely to keep pumping interest rates.

Hargreaves Lansdown: It offers a 5.3% dividend yield and could be about to surprise the market with its results on 19 September. The investment platform has seen investor activity fall since the pandemic, but it should be getting a huge tailwind in the form of net interest income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 into Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are the FTSE 100's big success story over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Why and how I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA ASAP!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing £20k with a Stocks and Shares ISA could be a lucrative long-term move for patient investors, especially with indirect…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy dirt cheap shares now to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money in low-priced shares today could produce far greater returns in the long run, thanks to a recovering stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Can RC365 shares recover to 180p? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares given back the vast majority of their gains since hitting 180p in July. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to avoid novice mistakes when investing a £1,000 lump sum in UK shares in a volatile…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £180 each month to target a £10,800 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

British stocks can be an excellent source of passive income in the long run, even when using a simple index…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

8 stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

4 FTSE 250 stocks I’d love to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 250 stocks could be great buys for a winning portfolio. I expect them to deliver huge…

Read more »