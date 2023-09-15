Home » Investing Articles » One UK stock to join HSBC in the £100bn club

One UK stock to join HSBC in the £100bn club

Jon Smith reveals the UK stock that he believes has the most potential in the FTSE 100 to reach a market cap of £100bn in the future.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are currently four UK stocks that sit with market caps of £100bn or greater. HSBC is one of these companies. Although there aren’t any other banks or finance-related stocks that I think will be joining HSBC anytime soon in this club, there’s a separate company that I think could do so.

A potential newcomer

I’m talking about Diageo (LSE:DGE). At the moment, the market cap is just above £70bn. So we’re going to need to see this grow by around 43% in order to join the famous club.

The first thing an investor might wonder is if the business has ever achieved this feat in the past. From my calculations, Diageo has never hit £100bn, but in 2021 and 2022, had periods where it was valued at close to £90bn.

This is encouraging, as it shows that the capacity is there to certainly reach £90bn again and potentially have a run at £100bn in the future. In other words, it’s not completely unrealistic to think that this business could join the club.

Why it could happen

The company’s strength and breadth of earnings is something that’s very impressive. It is genuinely a worldwide entity, be it producing tequila in Mexico or pulling pints of Guinness in Ireland. It’s in a unique position that it can use revenue from different geographies at different price points.

This helps to shelter it from economic headwinds. If the UK underperforms, revenue from Asia can help to offset the drop. If customers are more cautious about buying high value alcohol, it can rely on beer and cheaper budget alternatives in the range.

As we move forward, I think this could help the firm have a higher share price and thus a larger market cap. Investors will likely buy the stock as a defensive play. Or even if the global economy booms, it should still perform well as higher value brands see sales surge.

I accept that a 43% jump isn’t going to happen overnight. But I’m a long-term investor, so even if it takes several years, I think it’s a return that is well worth being patient for.

Why it might not happen

The stock is down 17% over the past year, which is a large move by historical standards. Part of this has been driven by the sad death of the CEO, Ivan Menezes, which came as a surprise. He had been the CEO for many years and so the impact of a sudden death rocked both employees and shareholders.

I believe there’s some uncertainty that the strategy and direction might be lost, or the company could be in the doldrums for a while. That’s a key factor that could stop or delay the march to £100bn.

I feel Diageo will get to be a £100bn market cap company in years to come. On that basis, I think investors should consider adding it to their portfolios, using the current dip as a good entry opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d spend £5K on these 5 shares to target a £400 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a handful of FTSE 100 shares he would happily buy today as a way of building a…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Can the British American Tobacco dividend keep growing for decades?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees large risks for the cigarette business. So why does he think the British American Tobacco dividend might…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy and hold for decades!

| Charlie Keough

With pressures such as inflation continuing to impact the market, this Fool explores why he'd be keen to snap up…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Is the Wetherspoons share price like a coiled spring?

| Kevin Godbold

There’s a lot to like about pub chain Wetherspoons and the share price may advance to keep up with events…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Market Movers

The Whitbread share price is on fire in 2023! Should I buy some stock for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Whitbread share price is enjoying a strong uptrend right now. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether the hotel stock…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Dividend Shares

How to target 10% from dividend stocks for high passive income now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that generating a high yield from dividend stocks is possible if done correctly, offering high passive income…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 great dividend shares I’m buying now

| Muhammad Cheema

AbbVie and Coca-Cola are two dividend shares that I like the look of. Let’s take a deeper dive below to…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

The Games Workshop dividend strikes again! Buying time?

| Christopher Ruane

The latest quarterly trading update brought great news about the Games Workshop dividend. Our writer considers whether to invest.

Read more »