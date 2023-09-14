Home » Investing Articles » Why the stock market could still crash in 2023

Why the stock market could still crash in 2023

The macroeconomic situation in the UK has Stephen Wright wary of a stock market crash. Here’s how he’s getting himself ready in case it happens.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the UK (so far) managing to escape a recession in 2023, the stock market has fared better than expected this year. Neither the FTSE 100 nor the FTSE 250 have faced big declines.

Despite this, I think there’s still a real danger of a stock market crash in 2023. It’s hard to say exactly when though, so I’m making my preparations now to be ready.

Optimism 

In general, big stock market moves come in response to surprises. Positive ones send share prices higher and negative ones cause them to fall.

The main force moving equities in 2023 has been interest rates. These have been going higher (creating a headwind for share prices) but there’s optimism this might be ending soon.

Right now, investors seem to think rates won’t go much higher. This is partly due to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) – a measure of inflation – having fallen from 10.1% to 6.8% this year.

That’s got investors optimistic about the outlook for UK stocks. But I think there’s a good chance of a negative surprise here, which makes me wary of a stock market crash.

Inflation targets

There are a couple of reasons I’m sceptical of the idea that interest rates aren’t going to rise after this month. Both have to do with inflation.

The first is prices are still rising faster than the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2% target level. Despite the fall in the CPI this year, inflation is still at over three times the central bank’s target.

In other words, inflation is still a significant issue in the UK, despite the progress over the last few months. As a result, I wouldn’t be too quick to rule out further interest rate increases.

Another is wages – according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) regular pay grew by 7.8% and total pay by 8.5% between May and July. That’s no bad thing, but it does fuel inflation.

Higher wages boost the supply of money faster than the supply of goods and services, causing prices to rise. So I suspect the BoE might have to increase rates to counter this.

Preparing for a stock market crash

To me, the stock market looks precarious. But there are a few things I’m doing to make sure I’ll be ok even if things do turn volatile for a period of time.

First, I’m making sure the rest of my finances are in order. As long as I don’t have to sell any of my investments at low prices, I should be ok to wait out a downturn and emerge on the other side.

Second, I’m being careful with what I invest in. Sticking to shares in strong businesses at decent prices means I should do well over the long term, even if the near future is a challenge.

Third, I’m attempting to identify stocks I’d like to buy during a stock market sell off. Reinvesting dividends should give me a chance to take advantage of opportunities if prices fall sharply.

I think the chances of a stock market crash in 2023 are higher than people expect. So the best thing for me to do is to make sure I’m ready if prices drop sharply.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap UK shares I’d buy for my SIPP in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

Whether I buy them in an ISA or a SIPP, I look for the same value UK shares. Right now,…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I’m looking to buy for the lithium boom

| Royston Wild

The lithium sector is tipped to explode, and these penny stocks could be great ways to capitalise on the boom.…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

10.5% yield! Here’s what the charts say for the Vodafone dividend

| John Fieldsend

The Vodafone dividend looks huge right now after passing the 10% mark. Do these four charts make it look like…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d put £20,000 in these 3 dividend shares to target £1,500 in annual passive income

| John Choong

With a sizeable lump sum, here's how I'd invest it in a trio of popular dividend shares to generate a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Down 19%, is British American Tobacco’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| John Fieldsend

The British American Tobacco share price is down 19% year-to-date. Could this be a brilliant FTSE 100 bargain? Or am…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| John Fieldsend

If I wanted to build wealth with stocks starting with no savings at 30, Warren Buffett’s golden rule might be…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is its highest in years. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit its highest point since before the pandemic. Christopher Ruane sees reasons to be optimistic…

Read more »