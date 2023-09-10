Home » Investing Articles » Buying 385 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend stock could give me a second income of £1k a year

Buying 385 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend stock could give me a second income of £1k a year

It is possible to get a second income of almost 10% a year from top FTSE 100 income stocks. Here’s one of the most generous of all.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 shares are a brilliant way to generate a second income and now looks like a terrific time to buy them. The index is packed full of blue-chips offering yields of 6%, 7%, 8% a year or more, and I’m filling my boots.

Yet there’s one brilliant dividend income stock I’m not buying. That’s nothing to do with the quality or sustainability of its income. It’s purely down to the fact that the stock is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) and I’m no great fan of smoking.

Which is annoying, because on almost every other measure I’d buy this stock today. It’s currently forecast to yield a blockbuster 9.24% in 2023. In 2024, analysts reckon that will climb to 9.63%. Only a handful of FTSE 100 stocks come close.

I’m turning down high income

While ultra-high yields can be too expensive to maintain, that doesn’t seem to be a problem with British American Tobacco. Its revenues are fairly solid, because giving up smoking is hard. Also, the Western anti-smoking trend has yet to be replicated elsewhere, giving big tobacco a huge global market to aim at.

British American Tobacco has continued to grow by increasing its market share via big brands such as Benson & Hedges, Pall Mall, Craven A, Lucky Strike, Dunhill and Peter Stuyvesant. Plus it’s opening up new territory in vaping and e-cigarettes.


RevenuesPre-tax profitsEarnings per shareDividend per shareDividend yield
2018£24.49bn£8.35bn297.6p203.0p8.1%
2019£25.88bn£7.91bn324.8p210.4p6.5%
2020£25.78bn£8.67bn333.0p210.4p7.8%
2021£25.68bn£9.16bn330.4p215.6p7.9%
2022£27.66bn£9.32bn373.2p217.8p6.6%

My table shows what a steady business this is. Revenues and profits dipped during the pandemic, but not by much, and have recovered nicely. Earnings per share climbed steadily throughout. The dividend was held in 2020, but that’s on the mend too.

Steady revenues

In fact the only thing that isn’t climbing is the British American Tobacco share price. At today’s 2,592p, it’s back where it was in April 2011, more than a dozen years ago. That’s largely due to the 25% drop in the last 12 months, which would give me another reason to buy British American Tobacco if I was so minded. I love buying cheap, resilient stocks after a bad run. And it’s definitely cheap, trading at 7.26 times earnings.

British American Tobacco is forecast to pay a dividend of 251.9p per share in 2023. If I invested £10,000 today, I’d get 385 shares. That would give me income of £970 over the next year. In 2024, when the dividend per share is forecast to be 269.6p, I could look forward to another £1,038.

Dividends are never guaranteed, and British American Tobacco shares may never grow much, but that is still a brilliant rate of income. I’m just torturing myself here, because I’m still not going to buy it.

Thankfully, there are a fair number of FTSE 100 stocks offering super-high yields that I’m happy to buy (I’m looking at you, Legal & General Group). As well as a handsome second income, they may also give me some share price growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Shell and BP shares are rising again. Is it too late to buy them?

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have almost doubled in three years and the Shell share price has been even more rewarding. Have I…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Apple shares: should investors be worried about China’s iPhone ban?

| Stephen Wright

With 19% of Apple’s revenues coming from China, Stephen Wright wonders whether owners of the shares should be worried about…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

£10k in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a regular savings plan, a sound investment strategy, and a long-term mindset, it’s possible to build up a huge…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,740 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This Footsie stock has a tremendous record of paying out rising passive income. Here's why I would invest in the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Can I turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into a million pounds?

| Alan Oscroft

How quickly could we build up a million pounds in a Stocks and Shares ISA? It might come a lot…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

£25k in savings? How I’d aim to transform that into an annual £10k second income!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love a second income. Whether we put that towards bills or holidays, it could certainly make life easier.…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the best buy for the next FTSE 100 surge?

| Alan Oscroft

I think many top Footsie shares are undervalued. But after this year's big gains, might Rolls-Royce shares still be among…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £1k monthly dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By following Warren Buffett, investors can potentially start generating a decent passive income from stocks, even on a modest salary.

Read more »