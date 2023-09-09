Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy these top dividend shares to target a £50k yearly passive income

I’d buy these top dividend shares to target a £50k yearly passive income

In pursuit of building a sizeable passive income stream from dividend payments, our writer shares which UK income stocks they’d snap up right away.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in high-quality dividend shares is widely considered to be one of the best ways to earn passive income.

It requires relatively little effort and can result in a consistent income stream that can grow over time.

However, aiming for a substantial second income from dividend stocks will require me to implement a disciplined investment strategy. Not to mention exercising a bucket load of patience.

Targeting a sizeable passive income

Assuming I could achieve an average yield of 8%, I’d need a portfolio worth around £625,000 to earn £50,000 a year in dividend income.

If I was starting from scratch without any savings, then by investing £500 each month into a basket of diversified stocks, I could reach a portfolio worth almost £650,000 after 29 years (assuming an annual return of 8%).

Now that wouldn’t be straightforward. After all, there’s no guarantee I could achieve an average return of 8% over an extended period of time.

Nevertheless, embracing a long-term mindset will help me ride out market volatility and benefit from the power of compound returns.

In any case, the FTSE 100 average return has historically trended between 6% and 8% over the long term, so it’s something for me to aim for.

Achieving an 8% average yield

To achieve a good enough average yield on my portfolio, I’d focus on high-quality income stocks with a history of strong dividend growth.

I’ll also need to target stocks with relatively high yields that are known for their generous dividend payouts.

That said, I’ll be cautious of yields that appear excessive as they can sometimes indicate financial distress.

The companies offering high yields that I’m looking at must be fundamentally sound. They’ll also not be at major risk of cutting dividends.

This means targeting companies with strong dividend coverage (where a firm’s earnings are sufficient to support its dividend payments).

Top UK dividend shares

Considering the above, companies such as British American Tobacco, Legal & General, Phoenix Group, and Rio Tinto make it to the top of my watchlist.

CompanyDividend yield
British American Tobacco8.4%
Legal & General9%
Phoenix Group9.9%
Rio Tinto8.2%

Each one benefits from strong cash flows and has a history of stable and consistent dividend payments.

Furthermore, there’s ample diversification. Legal & General and Phoenix Group operate in the financial services sector, Rio Tinto is involved in mining, and British American Tobacco is the in consumer goods industry.

Crucially, investing equally in these stocks would enable me to achieve an average yield of around 8.8%, taking me one step closer in my pursuit to earn £50,000 in yearly passive income.

Be that as it may, I’m aware that dividends are never guaranteed. And the pandemic serves as a recent example of this unpredictability.

Many companies, even historically reliable dividend payers, faced financial challenges as revenues declined and uncertainty gripped the markets.

In an effort to conserve cash and strengthen their balance sheets, numerous firms suspended or reduced their dividend payments. This is something for me to always bear in mind moving forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Saving for retirement? I’d rather buy cheap UK shares to build a better pension

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in dirt cheap UK shares using a SIPP could be a far better way to build a chunky pension…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Lloyds shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

Once the darling of the FTSE 100, today, Lloyds' shares trade for just a fraction of their pre-financial crash price.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Are Manchester United shares as undervalued as the media suggests?

| Dr. James Fox

On Tuesday, Manchester United shares experienced their worst day of trading since listing 11 years ago. Dr James Fox takes…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to snap up dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares!

| Matthew Dumigan

With analysts saying the UK stock market looks cheap, our writer shares why they think now is an ideal time…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Do RC365 shares live up to the hype? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares seems to be among the most hyped stocks listed in the UK this year. Dr James Fox explores…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

The Aviva share price hits a year low! Is it time to consider buying?

| Dr. James Fox

The Aviva share price has been on a steady downward trajectory in 2023. Dr James Fox explores whether the current…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

One penny stock I just can’t stop buying at 9p!

| Ben McPoland

This penny stock has fallen 40% over the past year despite eye-catching progress being made at the company in recent…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

8.8% dividend yield! Should I buy cheap Direct Line shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Direct Line's dividend yields are approaching double-digit territory. But would I be better off buying other cheap shares for passive…

Read more »