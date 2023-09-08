Home » Investing Articles » How I’d create a bumper second income from an empty Stocks and Shares ISA

How I’d create a bumper second income from an empty Stocks and Shares ISA

Starting out with an empty ISA, our writes explains how they’d invest in dividend stocks to build a sizeable yearly second income.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Achieving financial independence and security is a goal held by investors around the world. After all, what’s not to like about the prospect of generating passive income from investments?

Nevertheless, building a substantial second income from an empty Stocks and Shares ISA requires a mix of time and careful management.

Focusing on dividend stocks

For many investors, dividend shares are the cornerstone of a strategy aimed at generating passive income from an investment portfolio.

This is because they provide a predictable source of income as such companies pay a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends.

So to boost my chances of success, I’d prioritise dividend-paying stocks known for their stability and consistent payouts.

For example, this might include investing in so-called Dividend Aristocrats, which are companies with a strong history of dividend growth.

As a result, I’d keep my eye on companies such as British American Tobacco, Legal & General, and National Grid.

Regularly reinvesting dividends

Now that I was receiving a steady stream of dividend income, I’d opt to reinvest it back into the same stocks within my ISA.

By initially reinvesting any dividend income, I would be able to take advantage of compounding. This would help accelerate my income growth over time.

Compounding is the process by which an investment generates earnings and those earnings, in turn, generate earnings of their own.

For example, let’s say I own 100 shares of a dividend-paying stock and receive a dividend of £100. I could then use that £100 to purchase additional shares of the same stock at the prevailing market price.

The end result is an increase in my ownership of the company. Consequently, this leads to larger dividend payments in the future.

Deploying a tax-efficient strategy

By holding my investments in a Stocks and Shares ISA, I would benefit from several tax advantages.

For example, ISA income is tax-free. Not only does this mean that any dividends I earn in my ISA are free from UK tax, but also it won’t count towards my personal dividend allowance.

This would be particularly beneficial in the future when my ISA dividends hopefully surpass the £2,000 mark, which represents the maximum tax-free dividend allowance (any dividends over this amount are subject to tax).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions

Adopting a long-term mindset

Ultimately, I’ll need to be realistic about the income my portfolio can generate. After all, high returns typically come with higher risk. As such, I’ll have to carefully balance my expectations with my risk tolerance.

Furthermore, the stock market can be volatile. And high volatility increases the risk of substantial investment losses.

Nonetheless, by embracing a long-term mentality, I’ll be well-positioned to ride out the peaks and troughs of the market by exercising patience and staying disciplined.

In so doing, I’d be well on my way to generating a sizeable second income from what started out as an empty Stocks and Shares ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Taylor Wimpey shares 5 years ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares look like a terrific bargain today, but I'm wondering whether longer-term investors have made money.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How I’m preparing for a stock market crash

| John Fieldsend

The signs are a stock market crash might be heading our way. But I'm not worried. Here’s how I’ll be…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £1k of Centrica shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

| Paul Summers

Centrica shares have continued to absolutely thrash the market and prove our writer wrong. Is he finally ready to buy?

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Is the RC365 share price a world-class opportunity to lose lots of money fast?

| Harvey Jones

Early bird investors have made fortunes from the RC365 share price and good luck to them. I have no fear…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

4 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

These Footsie and FTSE 250 stocks could be a great way for UK share investors like me to target a…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planing and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

“My top stock market sector for 2024 (and beyond) is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

Where would you begin looking in the stock market for 'the next big thing' from a long-term buy-and-hold investing perspective?

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’m avoiding like the plague this September!

| Royston Wild

These cheap FTSE 100 stocks are tipped to pay dividends that could supercharge my passive income. But I'd still rather…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m capitalising on the current stock market volatility!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how she’s attempting to make the most of the recent issues facing the stock market to buy…

Read more »