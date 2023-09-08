Home » Investing Articles » 5 top passive income ideas: here’s what the experts say

5 top passive income ideas: here’s what the experts say

Even if we stick to the stock market to build up a passive income, there are still a number of different options open to us.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are many ideas out there for earning passive income, and I’ve been looking for some top tips.

I’m keeping it to ideas based on stocks and shares, so there are no ostrich farms or rubber plantations for me. Or Cash ISAs.

Here are my top five, from hunting down what experts are saying.

1. Dividend stocks

UK stocks paying high dividends are big favourites. And right now, I think they make more sense than ever.

It looks like the FTSE 100 could break its all-time record for dividend cash as early as 2024. Even 2023, based on current forecasts, looks set to be the third best year ever for FTSE 100 cash returns.

Some forecasts even suggest banks could soon be paying more dividend cash than in 2007, and that was before the big crash.

2. Investment trusts

Buying income-focused investment trusts (ITs) is another popular pick.

Yields might be a bit lower than some individual stocks, but they can be more consistent. Each IT has its own strategy, and some go for income from UK equities, for example.

With some dividend yields reaching around 5%, a number of ITs have managed to lift their dividends for more than 50 years in a row now.

3. Exchange-traded funds

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a collective investment. But unlike, say, mutual funds, we buy shares in them rather than directly handing over cash to manage. Like investment trusts, really.

Some of them track specific stock market indexes, so we might expect to get an income in line with, say, the FTSE 100.

Others seek global equity income, among a range of strategies. And similar yields to investment trusts are common.

4. Real estate

Didn’t I say I’m sticking to stock market investments? Well, I am, and this choice is a subset of my investment trust pick.

This time I’m thinking of real estate investment trusts (REITs). At times when property prices are down, like now, they can give us an entry into the market without needing the cash to buy a whole house. Or a shopping centre.

In fact, there are REITs covering all kinds of real estate, with most making their money from rents.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

5. Growth stocks

Some stocks pay little or no dividends, but provide capital growth instead. Now, that’s not much good for investors who want the income today.

But for those of us looking to build up a passive income pot for some time in the future, they open up more options.

In fact, if we invest for future cash rather than cash today, total returns are all that matter. We can always move the cash to a passive income investment when the time comes.

Risks

The main risk with any dividend-based investment is that the dividends might not be paid. After all, some yields are high simply because the market expects failures.

One way to manage risk is to seek diversification, to reduce the pain of a single investment going bad. The other is to invest for the long term — I’d say at least 10 years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Should I buy BAE Systems shares at £10? Here’s what the charts say

| Harshil Patel

BAE Systems shares are approaching an all-time-high. Our writer considers what's next for this established defence stock.

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

How I’d create a bumper second income from an empty Stocks and Shares ISA

| Matthew Dumigan

Starting out with an empty ISA, our writes explains how they'd invest in dividend stocks to build a sizeable yearly…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Taylor Wimpey shares 5 years ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares look like a terrific bargain today, but I'm wondering whether longer-term investors have made money.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How I’m preparing for a stock market crash

| John Fieldsend

The signs are a stock market crash might be heading our way. But I'm not worried. Here’s how I’ll be…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £1k of Centrica shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

| Paul Summers

Centrica shares have continued to absolutely thrash the market and prove our writer wrong. Is he finally ready to buy?

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Is the RC365 share price a world-class opportunity to lose lots of money fast?

| Harvey Jones

Early bird investors have made fortunes from the RC365 share price and good luck to them. I have no fear…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

4 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

These Footsie and FTSE 250 stocks could be a great way for UK share investors like me to target a…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planing and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

“My top stock market sector for 2024 (and beyond) is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

Where would you begin looking in the stock market for 'the next big thing' from a long-term buy-and-hold investing perspective?

Read more »