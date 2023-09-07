Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Which will be worth more in 2030, Barclays or Lloyds shares?

Which will be worth more in 2030, Barclays or Lloyds shares?

Jon Smith reviews Barclays’ and Lloyds’ shares that currently have similar market-caps, but explains which one he feels could pull away.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Banking stocks have endured a rocky couple of years as we’ve come out of the pandemic. On the one hand, the banks have dealt with high inflation, causing a squeeze on retail clients’ spending activity.

Yet higher interest rates have boosted net interest income. When I consider two of the major UK banks, namely Barclays (LSE:BARC) and Lloyds (LSE:LLOY), which has the best trajectory for the long term? Are Lloyds shares my best bet, or Barclays?

How we currently stand

The reason why this is a good comparison is because both companies have a similar market-cap. At the moment, Barclays has a cap of £22.94bn. For Lloyds, this figure is £26.32bn. So they’re roughly the same size, as well as serving broadly the same type of clients.

Further, over the past year, both stocks have experienced similar movements. Lloyds shares are down 8%, with Barclays down 11%.

The move lower in both shares means I feel both are undervalued purchases at the moment. The price-to-earnings ratio is a good valuation tool to get a snapshot. Anything below 10 (in my opinion) shows a stock is potentially undervalued. Both Lloyds (5.63) and Barclays (4.84) currently fit this category.

So if I had to pick a bank stock to buy and hold for just a few months, I don’t think there’s much difference.

Looking to the long term

But the picture changes somewhat when I’m thinking about 2030. This is because the companies have differing aims in the coming years.

Barclays is pushing hard in the Corporate & Investment banking space. In fact, Q1 2023 revenue from this segment was the second highest on record. Revenue from mergers and acquisitions, along with advisory work on IPO’s is very lucrative.

Once the economy starts to boom again in coming years, this activity should only pick up. This contrasts with Lloyds, which doesn’t have a big footprint in this space at all.

Lloyds is very much focused on becoming more digital. Last year, it was announced the bank would spend £1bn in a three-year strategy to enhance digital banking capabilities. The benefits of this should be felt in the run up to 2030. It should help to retain and win clients, as well as making the bank more secure.

And the winner is…

Even though Lloyds is more concentrated on servicing the UK retail space, I believe the digital push will pay off. I think by maintaining focus on this main area could allow the bank to grow revenue and limit risk.

Barclays is more diversified in operations around the world, but I struggle to see how it can really be the best in any area, given the high competition. I feel this limits the growth potential.

To be clear, I think that both stocks are good long-term buys. Yet if I was forced to make a 2030 pick, I’d expect Lloyds’ market-cap to be worth more than Barclays.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Forget cash and buy-to-let! I’d target big passive income with a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

If I was seeking major passive income payouts, I’d look to invest via a Stocks and Shares ISA as perhaps…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How I’d build a £500k Stocks and Shares ISA from scratch

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shows how it's possible to construct a half-a-million Stocks and Shares ISA by adopting a disciplined strategy and…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares Hargreaves Lansdown’s investors love 

| Kevin Godbold

Here are the three most-bought FTSE stocks on the Hargreaves Lansdown platform recently – should I buy them for the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Fundsmith Equity and Scottish Mortgage 5 years ago I’d have this much now

| Harvey Jones

Fundsmith Equity and Scottish Mortgage have suffered in recent stock market volatility. Do they still merit their huge popularity?

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Which will be worth more in 2030? IAG or easyJet shares?

| Stephen Wright

According to Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, change is coming for European air travel. Stephen Wright looks at what this means…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

10.3% yield! 1 FTSE 100 dividend share to buy in September?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

While hunting for the best FTSE 100 dividend shares, Zaven Boyrazian explores a firm currently offering one of the highest…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d transform a £20k ISA into a second income worth £50k annually

| Dr. James Fox

A second income could be life-changing, and it's easier to achieve than many people think. Dr James Fox explains how…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

3 seriously underrated investment trusts to consider buying

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through investment trust ideas, ranging from US small-caps to privately-listed companies, all of which he thinks could…

Read more »