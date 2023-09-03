Home » Investing Articles » My top FTSE 100 growth stock to buy in September

My top FTSE 100 growth stock to buy in September

Stephen Wright thinks Experian’s lagging share price is a great opportunity to add a top FTSE 100 growth stock to his portfolio for the long term.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In general, 2023 has seen something of a growth stock rally. Investment platform Vanguard’s growth index is up 36% since January, compared to a 3% gain for its value index.

The rally in growth stocks makes it difficult to find shares trading at attractive prices. But there’s one exception in particular that’s catching my eye at the moment.

Experian

Experian (LSE:EXPN) has largely sat out the recent rally in growth stocks. The company’s share price is down 2% since the start of the year.

To an extent, this makes sense. The business is a credit bureau, which means that demand for its services is likely to fall when higher interest rates make debt more expensive.

Despite this, Experian has proved fairly resilient. At its most recent update, management reported 5% revenue growth during the second quarter of 2023.

On top of that, the business has some attractive long-term characteristics. This is why I see the short-term weakness in the share price as a buying opportunity.

Geography

As a FTSE 100 company, it’s easy to attribute the struggling share price to a difficult UK macroeconomic environment. And while there’s some truth here, I think this is a mistake.

It’s worth noting that the UK only accounts for around 12% of the company’s revenues. The firm has much more exposure to the US economy, where 67% of sales come from. 

With inflation around 3% (vs 6.8% in the UK), the US appears to be nearing the end of its interest rate increases. This helps explain why Experian’s business is holding up well.

I’m expecting this to continue. And if it does, this should be positive for the company’s share price, making this a good time to buy the stock.

Growth

Experian shares clearly aren’t cheap. But the company is a growth stock, so where is the growth going to come from?

I think there are four main avenues – one first is organic growth, another is acquisitions, and a third is share buybacks. The most significant though, is expansion.

Over the last few years, Experian has been working to establish its presence in Latin America. That part of the business currently brings in 15% of the company’s revenues.

More importantly, revenues from this part of the business are growing at 13%. There’s a potential big market for the company, which is where I see the growth coming from.

Should I buy?

Despite a slow 2023, Experian’s shares don’t look obviously cheap. The stock still trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 40.

Buying a stock at that level is a risk. The growth the market is expecting needs to come through, or the investment could turn out badly.

I think there’s a good opportunity here though. If the company grows its earnings at 10% a year, today’s price will represent a P/E ratio of 16 by 2033. 

Growth investors need to be willing to wait for earnings to develop, but I think Experian will reward patience. That’s why I’m looking to buy the stock this month. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Best AIM stocks to buy in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best AIM-listed stocks to buy for September, featuring one past Hidden Winners recommendation.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

14.5% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE 250 income stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A double-digit dividend yield is usually a red flag. But is this income stock an exception, granting investors a massive…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s how Warren Buffett built his wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett has shared tremendous knowledge throughout his investment journey to becoming a billionaire. Here are his most useful tips.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price just doesn't make sense to me. Currently, it's trading for just 42p. So is this the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,250 invested in this Dividend Aristocrat could net me £1k in passive income in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at a FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrat that is currently sporting a massive dividend yield and assesses whether…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

How to try and turn a £10k ISA into a £4,025 yearly second income

| Harshil Patel

Dividends can help investors to build a second income. Our writer explores how he’d do so and which shares he’d…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Are these dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares brilliant buys for September?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE is packed with excellent bargains following heavy volatility in 2023. Should value investors snap up these blue-chip shares…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Royston Wild

The price of Lloyds shares has fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. Does this mean a bargain buying…

Read more »