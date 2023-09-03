Home » Investing Articles » 10.4% yield! Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Vodafone shares

10.4% yield! Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Vodafone shares

The Vodafone share price has toppled by more than a third and driven dividend forecasts higher. Is this a dip-buying opportunity for investors?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At 73.8p per share, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) shares have lost a whopping 34% of their value over the past year. It’s a descent that has sent the yield — according to current dividend forecasts — into double-digit territory.

City analysts expect the FTSE 100 firm to keep delivering dividends of 9 euro cents per share for the next three years (to March 2026). This means the company carries a mighty 10.4% dividend yield, far ahead of the FTSE index average.

A plummeting share price leaves the telecoms titan trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.2 for this year. It’s a reading that’s also well below an average of 14 times for FTSE 100 shares.

So should I buy Vodafone shares on the expectation of big dividends? Or is the company a classic value trap?

Good and bad

One of the first things to look at is the strength of dividend cover. It’s a metric that ascertains how well predicted payouts are covered by anticipated earnings.

Alarmingly Vodafone doesn’t score too highly on this front. For this financial year brokers think dividends per share will exceed earnings per share.

Things improve for the following two years, reflecting City predictions of profits growth. But cover still ranges between 1 and 1.1 times, leaving little room for safety if earnings disappoint.

Yet the telco’s exceptional cash flows could still give it the means to keep the dividend at 9 cents. Despite tough conditions it looks on course to generate adjusted free cash flow of €3.3bn in financial 2024.

The jury’s out

The truth is that I’m not convinced Vodafone will pay the dividends City analysts are expecting. As a potential investor, I also need to consider the impact that large debt repayments could have on dividends. Net debt stood at an uncomfortable €33.4bn as of March.

Having said that, I still expect the company to deliver dividends far ahead of what most other FTSE 100 stocks will pay. Let’s say that Vodafone slashes annual payouts by 30% in financial 2023, as some analysts have tipped. This would still yield a market-beating 6.9% dividend yield.

Should I buy?

Vodafone faces an assortment of challenges right now.

As well as having to drastically cut its debt — a task made all the more difficult by the massive sums it has to invest in infrastructure — the company also has to turn around its struggling German division. Revenues in its core market continue to fall following changes to telecom bundling laws.

Yet as a long-term investor I still find Vodafone shares very appealing. I’m expecting demand for its services to steadily grow as the digital takeover of our everday lives rolls on. I also like the company’s vast exposure to fast-growing African nations.

And I’m encouraged by the firm’s transformation strategy under new chief executive Margherita Della Valle. This will see the business concentrate more effectively on Vodafone Business and slim down its global operation.

At current prices, I think the FTSE company could be a brilliant bargain. I’ll be looking to buy some Vodafone shares when I next have cash spare to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Down 33% over 1 month, are RC365 shares an unmissable steal?

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares are among the most volatile stocks listed in the UK. Now down 33% over one month, is this…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

I’d invest a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA like this to target £1,600 in yearly dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines his plan to put a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to work in today's market and target…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here’s how I could turn an empty ISA into £115k of passive income annually!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to generate a passive income. But if we don't have capital, we need to accept it'll take…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

I’d target a £250 monthly passive income by investing £30,000 like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out how he would aim to build ongoing passive income streams by investing in quality blue-chip companies…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett got rich doing this

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers one simple investment principle from Warren Buffett that he thinks can help him build up his own…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

The 3 biggest holdings in my SIPP are…

| Paul Summers

Taking a risk-on approach, Paul Summers has a large proportion of his SIPP invested in only a few funds. Here's…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Value Shares

3 dirt-cheap shares to buy in September

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 is still in negative territory in 2023 with several stocks trading on a discount. Here are three…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks under £2 right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith identifies two income stocks he feels look cheap below £2 and that both have dividend yields around the…

Read more »