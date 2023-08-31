Home » Investing Articles » Just how high could the Nvidia share price go?

Just how high could the Nvidia share price go?

The Nvidia share price has trebled in just a year, when tech stocks in general have looked a bit weak. What will the next few years hold?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has hit an all-time record high, peaking at $502.66 per share on 24 August.

That puts it on a stunning 600% rise over five years, and 220% in just the past 12 months.

Is this an unstoppable growth stock that we should pile aboard? Or might we be looking at a bubble waiting to burst?

Growth at what price?

I think the truth lies somewhere in between.

The surge to record share price levels has been boosted by the hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). Well, I say hype, though I don’t want to dismiss the technology.

But when it’s clear that people who really don’t know the first thing about it are jumping on any AI bandwagon that comes along, there’s some hype there for sure.

That’s clear when we look at RC365 Holding. The penny stock went through the roof based just on some possible ideas of tentative plans to maybe do something that might be related to AI. Or something.

Revenue and profit

In fact, RC365 has been on a new surge in late August, in line with Nvidia reaching its new heights.

In one key difference, though, Nvidia is earning fat profits from its technology. And analysts expect big growth in revenue and profits in the next few years.

Forecasts put 2025/26 revenue at more than three times the level of 2022/23. And over the same time, they see earnings per share (EPS) multiplying nine-fold. That’s some stunning growth there.

Valuation

Here’s where we come to the tricky bit, valuation.

For the year just ended, Nvidia stock shows a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 119. So it would take 119 years at 2023 earnings levels for Nvidia to earn back the value of its stock.

It reminds me of high-flyers like Tesla, which also reached eye-watering valuations. After early excesses, Tesla stock has settled back to a P/E of 74. That’s still very high, but not in Nvidia’s league.

Against that, though, we have the possible effects of future earnings growth.

Cheap, really?

If those forecasts come good, we could see Nvidia stock drop to a P/E of only around 30 by 2026.

And the amount of free cash flow by then might even lay the ground for the start of some decent dividends. That’s not actually on the cards yet, mind, with analysts expecting yields of less than 0.1%.

A P/E of 30 might sound attractive, and it’s pretty much in keeping with the valuations of other semiconductor tech stocks.

But from here to 2026 is a long time in stock market terms. And anything could happen between now and then. So that forward valuation is very far from certain.

What next?

So, where might the Nvidia share price go? In the long term, I feel it could well go a fair bit higher than today.

But before then, I think we could see some profit taking. And maybe some cheaper buying opportunities, when the current AI mania fades a bit.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

These 4 shares just got dumped from the FTSE 100!

| Cliff D'Arcy

From 18 September, these FTSE 100 shares will be demoted to the FTSE 250 index. They include two financial firms,…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy ASOS shares while they’re still under £5?

| Ben McPoland

ASOS shares have crashed 92% over the last five years. Should I invest in the fast fashion firm now in…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin and buy-to-let! I’ll buy this FTSE 100 stock for its 10% yield in September

| Harvey Jones

Trading crypto or becoming a property magnate is too much effort for me. I'd rather earn 10% income a year…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

7%+ yield! I’d buy this FTSE 250 share today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out his reasoning for buying into a FTSE 250 share that sells for pennies despite a strong…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

I wish I’d never bought this FTSE 100 share!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought this FTSE 100 share last July after it plunged in 2022. Unfortunately, the share price kept on falling,…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Hargreaves Lansdown shares near a 10-year low?

| Charlie Carman

Hargreaves Lansdown shares currently trade near levels not seen since early 2013. Is this a rare chance for me to…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Looking for quality stocks to buy? Here’s one with a 5% yield

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for the best stocks to buy for her holdings and breaks down this real estate investment…

Read more »