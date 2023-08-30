Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy National Grid shares for a second income? Here’s what the charts say!

Should I buy National Grid shares for a second income? Here’s what the charts say!

National Grid shares offer some of the biggest yields on London’s stock market. So should I buy them to boost the second income I receive from UK shares?

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

I’m looking for the best dividend stocks to buy for this uncertain economic period. And National Grid (LSE:NG) of the FTSE 100 is one I’m giving serious attention to today.

Utilities companies like this are popular lifeboats for investors in tough times. The essential services that water, energy, and telecoms suppliers provide give them exceptional earnings stability across the economic cycle.

That said, these businesses also face rising risks in a several critical areas. Rising interest rates are pushing their debt servicing costs higher. The increasing frequency of weather-related events is also pushing operating expenses skywards.

So should I add National Grid shares to my portfolio today?

Progressive policy

As I say, businesses like this enjoy exceptional profits visibility like few other UK shares. This in turn gives them the financial strength and the confidence to consistently raise dividends.

As the chart below shows, National Grid has a proud record of lifting shareholder payouts in recent decades. Unlike many other FTSE 100 shares, the business even continued raising dividends during the Covid-19 crisis.

Chart showing dividend growth at National Grid.
Created with TradingView

That said, you’ll notice there have been rare blips when dividends have fallen at the energy transmission business. This reflects the huge sums it has to spend to keep the country’s pylons, power lines, and substations in good working order. It can sometimes put a strain on the balance sheet and, by extension, pull dividends lower.

Big dividend yields

But City analysts don’t foresee any approaching problems for National Grid’s progressive dividend policy. In fact payments are tipped to keep rising for the next three financial years at least (all the way through to March 2026).

So for this financial year the dividend yield sits just below 5.6%, as the chart below shows. It’s a reading that sails past the 3.7% average for FTSE 100 shares.

Chart showing National Grid's dividend yield compared with other utilities companies.
Created with TradingView

But this is not all. As the graphic also shows, the company’s yield also beats those of other UK utilities United Utilities, Severn Trent, and Centrica. It also comes in ahead of German energy giant E.ON‘s 4.51% forward-looking yield.

Should I buy National Grid shares?

There’s no guarantee that National Grid will pay these predicted dividends, of course. City forecasts can often fall flat, and the company’s large net debt (£41bn worth as of March) — allied with the rising cost of servicing it — merit serious attention from investors.

However, I believe the FTSE firm’s defensive operations and solid cash flows put it in great shape to meet analyst expectations. As a long-term investor there are other things I like about National Grid shares, including:

  • The company’s UK monopoly, which protects it from competitive threats
  • Its heavy investment in renewable energy
  • The likely absence of severe regulatory threats in the near future

Like any stock, National Grid has its risks. But I think the potential rewards on offer make it a top stock to buy for a second income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

