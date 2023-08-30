Home » Investing Articles » A superb FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy for long-term passive income

A superb FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy for long-term passive income

Looking for passive income opportunities? Our writer takes a closer look at a company with a long history of generous payouts to shareholders.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in FTSE 100 dividend stocks offers compelling benefits for those seeking passive income.

With a diverse range of companies spanning various sectors, the Footise provides exposure to established companies with histories of generating consistent cash flows.

Some of these blue-chip stocks come with the advantage of stable dividends. This makes them attractive choices for investors hunting a second income in the form of dividends.

One such company with a long history of generous payouts to shareholders is Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), currently boasting a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Providing the materials the world needs

The world’s second-largest metals and mining corporation is engaged in the production of materials essential to human flourishing and progress. The group’s business segments include iron ore, aluminium, copper, and minerals.

Operating in 35 countries around the world with 52,000 employees, Rio Tinto has been involved in mining for over 150 years.

Lacklustre financial performance

However, the group’s half-year results underline the ups and downs of life in a complex and multifaceted industry.

Towards the end of July, the company reported a 10% drop in half-year revenue to $26.7bn. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) fell by 25% to $11.7bn.

In addition, free cash flow fell from $7.1bn to $3.8bn, largely as a result of lower profits.

Overall performance was impacted by lower prices across core commodities as well as higher costs, offset to a limited extent by higher iron ore sales.

This led the board to propose a dividend of $1.77. While this is down 34%, it’s nonetheless in line with the policy of paying out 50% of underlying earnings.

Healthy shareholder returns

Over the years though, Rio has remained very consistent with its shareholder returns policy.

In fact, for the past seven years, the group has achieved a 60% average payout on the ordinary dividend.

This has been made possible by a robust balance sheet that has kept the company in a very healthy position. But with a combination of lower profits and associated cash flows, net debt has risen.

My key concern with lower profits is the negative impact they have on shareholder returns, particularly given that dividends are based on the level of earnings.

A positive future outlook

However, all things considered, the future looks bright for Rio Tinto in my eyes.

I particularly admire the way in which the group is orienting its growth towards what the world needs. For example, by growing the commodities that will help fuel the global energy transition.

To illustrate, the group already has exposure to aluminium and copper and is building exposure to lithium.

These commodities are vital to building products such as solar panels, electric cars, and renewable power generation. And all three are becoming more in demand as the energy transition picks up pace.

As such, if management can deliver this growth while maintaining financial strength and resilience by boosting profits, I think Rio will continue to provide a lucrative long-term passive income opportunity for income investors like me.

If I had any cash to spare, I’d buy some shares in a heartbeat!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a £41,240 second income using dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Building a large passive income using dividend shares could be a realistic prospect in the long run, even for investors…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks whose dividends can’t stop growing

| Paul Summers

Looking for passive income? Paul Summers picks three stocks from the FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) that can't stop throwing cash back…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Top Stocks

4 shares Fools think are destined for the FTSE 250

| The Motley Fool Staff

In this compilation post, four Fools make an argument for a stock that they believe will reside in the FTSE…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy these FTSE 100 dividend stocks in September? Here’s what the charts say

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks are brilliant buys for any income portfolio. Here's why I'll be buying more of them when…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! 4 high-yield dividend stocks I’m looking at for September

| Royston Wild

These high-yield shares offer market-beating dividend forecasts. Here's why I'm aiming to buy one or more of them when I…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 key investing lessons that could help me build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of investing lessons help guide our writer when he chooses shares to buy for his portfolio. Here, he…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

5 things that could take high-flying Rolls-Royce shares to 600p

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers five big catalysts that could help push Rolls-Royce shares towards the £6 mark over the next few…

Read more »