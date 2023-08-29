Home » Investing Articles » Are BP shares undervalued? Here’s what the charts say!

Are BP shares undervalued? Here’s what the charts say!

The fluctuation of BP shares is highly correlated to the price of energy. But the stock trades at a discount to its supermajor peers. So, why is this?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE:BP) shares have remained relatively flat this summer, with a buyback policy making up for an earnings disappointment. In terms of performance, BP has largely been performing in line with other oil supermajors. However, its valuation indicates a significant discount. Let’s explore.

Performance

BP reported a significant earnings miss on August 1. Profit for the quarter came in at £1.8bn, down from $8.2bn in the first quarter. The earnings per share followed suit, experiencing a notable descent from $27.74 to $14.77.

However, this wasn’t hugely surprising. BP was the last of the supermajors to report earnings. ExxonMobil and Shell noted profits falling by 56%, while TotalEnergies said earnings fell by 49%.

Falling earnings across the sector reflected softening demand for hydrocarbons products and narrowing margins across the value chain. During the quarter oil prices fell 10% and natural gas prices by almost 30%.

Of course, this highlights a risk of investing in BP, as well as its peers. And if the environment deteriorates, and energy prices fall, the stocks could tumble.

Dividends and buybacks

In its recent earnings report, BP announced a plan to repurchase $1.5bn worth of shares before the Q3 results announcement later this year. This amounts to about 1.4% of the shares that were available at the time of the announcement. Notably, BP has reduced the number of its shares by 8.4% over the past 10 years, a pivotal aspect of its investment strategy.

BP’s dividend yield stands at 4.12%, which is higher than the average for the index. This dividend is also quite dependable. The company has only cut it twice in the last 15 years. The first time was after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, when BP had to pay fines. The second time was during the pandemic. Additionally, its coverage ratio is 4.24 times, indicating that, based on previous earnings at least, the dividend seems sustainable.

Valuation

BP has historically had the lowest gross profit margin of the supermajors, standing at 30.7% at the end of Q1. This may not be the case for long, however. BP highlighted in its Q2 report that the acquisition of TravelCenters of America – a deal that will add a network of 288 sites located on US highways – should almost double its global convenience gross margin.

However, more importantly, when we look at valuation metrics, BP retains a significant discount. At present, BP’s P/E stands at 5.9, with a forward P/E of 6.5 based on projected earnings for the year.

As we can see in the chart below, this represents a significant discount versus peers. It’s also a discount versus BP’s five-year average P/E of 8.3.

Created at TradingView

We can see that Shell is the closest company by valuation, and this highlights the discount afforded to UK stocks. But we also know that debt is another reason for the relatively low valuation.

BP’s debt-to-equity ratio is around 0.59 – Exxon 0.2, Chevron 0.14, and Shell 0.44. In turn this is a drag on profitably. However, it’s evident that this does not fully account for the discount. As such, BP appears undervalued.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Are Argo Blockchain shares today’s best penny stock buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Argo Blockchain shares have crashed since their 2021 peak. But the time after a growth stock's first boom and bust…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Value Shares

Could one of these beaten-up FTSE shares be the next Rolls-Royce?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three FTSE shares that have fallen significantly in recent years. Could they produce big returns from here?

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Thinking about buying National Grid shares? 3 things investors need to know

| Gordon Best

National Grid shares are down 16% in the last year, but could now be the time to start buying? Gordon…

Read more »

Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle
Investing Articles

Is NIO stock now a buy at $11? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

NIO stock has been extremely volatile lately and is now down 44% in just one year. Do the charts suggest…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

RC365 is a penny stock again! Should I act now and invest?

| Ben McPoland

We've witnessed a quite remarkable boom and bust cycle in RC365 (LON: RCGH) shares this summer. Is this penny stock…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Down 15%, is this LSE stock a no-brainer buy for high passive income?

| Simon Watkins

This LSE stock looks a passive income winner to me, with solid H1 results, an 8%+ yield, and trading at…

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

I don’t care if the stock market crashes in 2023! I’m still buying FTSE 100 stocks today

| Ben McPoland

Listening to people who make predictions about the stock market crashing could mean missing out on the next bull run.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Watches of Switzerland shares just fell 21%. Should investors buy the dip?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Watches of Switzerland shares just tanked after news that Rolex is buying Bucherer. Is this a good buying opportunity?

Read more »