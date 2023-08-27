Home » Investing Articles » How I’d try and turn an empty ISA into passive income worth £98,150 a year!

How I'd try and turn an empty ISA into passive income worth £98,150 a year!

Passive income is an investing goal for many of us. Here, Dr James Fox explores turning an empty ISA into a second income stream.

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle for us, as investors, to earn passive income. That’s because the Stocks and Shares ISA allows us to earn passive income without paying tax on that earning.

Depending on our tax code — as defined by our total taxable income — this could be a huge saving.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Starting with nothing

In the UK, the typical individual holds around £17,365 within their savings. However, a notable 34% of adults find themselves with either no savings or an amount below £1,000 sitting in their savings accounts.

Admittedly, the reality for many of us in the UK is that our initial capital might be modest. Nevertheless, in the current landscape, we can embark on our investment journey with as little as £100, or less, depending on the brokerage.

But when starting with very little capital, it’s necessary to commit to regular contributions, or saving. By adding money to my ISA account monthly, and investing when prudent, I can provide my portfolio with the funds to grow.

Discipline

One of the first steps after opening an account must be establishing my financial goals and understanding my current financial situation. If I’m aiming to achieve a substantial financial income in the future, I need to be aware that it may require me to increase my commitments today.

Realism is essential here, as quick results are unlikely. I need to have goals that are achievable within the timeline set. I also need to be aware that my decisions may reduce my spending power in the near term. But once this is settled, I can set up automatic savings and start contributing towards my goal.

Compounding

Compound returns in investing can be like a magical snowball effect. When you invest money, it can grow over time not just on the original amount, but also on the money it has already earned. Imagine planting a seed that grows into a tree, and then the tree grows even more fruit. That extra fruit is like the compound growth.

A good investment return, like making my money grow by around 6-12% each year, can really add up over the long run. But here’s the important part. I need to pick my investments wisely. Not all companies or stocks will make my money grow.

If I choose the right ones, my money can grow a lot. But if you choose poorly, I might actually lose money instead of gaining.

So while compound returns can make my money grow nicely, it’s crucial to research and select my investments carefully to make sure my snowball gets bigger instead of melting away.

Imagine I put £250 aside every month, and I’m able to achieve yields between 6% and 12%. Well, the below table shows how much passive income I could receive from my portfolio each year just by taking the compound growth.

6% annualised growth8% annualised growth10% annualised growth12% annualised growth
5 years£918.05£1,281.74£1,678.65£2,111.77
10 years£1,977.84£3,379.12£4,697.82£6,286.53
20 years£6,615.26£11,159.36£17,838.31£27,649.13
30 years£14,493.97£28,428.69£53,410.17£98,154.00

