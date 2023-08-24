Home » Investing Articles » Nvidia share price surges but is it overvalued? Here’s what the charts say

Nvidia share price surges but is it overvalued? Here’s what the charts say

The Nvidia share price soared in after-hours trading following the tech stock beating earnings expectations. Revenue in Q2 doubled.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price could surge Thursday (24 August) when the market opens. The stock more than delivered in its Q2 results earnings after the market closed on Wednesday. Its earnings not only impacted the Nvidia share price, but stocks around the world. The company is also buying back $25bn of stock, raising some questions about reinvestment. So, let’s take a closer look at this stock.

Mic-drop moment

Here’s a summary of the earnings that were described as a ‘mic-drop moment’.

  • Revenue jumped to $13.51bn, marking a remarkable 101% surge from the previous year. Analysts projected $11bn in revenue.
  • Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.70, a huge increase of 429% compared to the previous year. EPS outperformed predictions of $2.07.
  • Nvidia’s forward guidance for the current quarter was $16bn. That’s considerably higher than Wall Street’s $12.5bn forecast.
  • The graphics chipmaker’s shares jumped around 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching a record peak of $515 per share.

Valuation

Nvidia shares are up 173% over the past 12 months, and understandably that’s had a profound impact on valuation metrics. We can observe the share price gains in the following chart.

We can see that Nvidia is almost in its own league. It is among the most expensive stocks I’ve ever come across. Starting with the price-to-earnings metric, on a trailing-12-month basis, it trades at 244 times earnings.

Created at TradingView

As we can see here, Nvidia trades at a huge premium versus peers including TSMC and ASML. Admittedly, neither company is as exposed to the AI boom as Nvidia, but it’s a useful comparison. Nvidia’s GPUs — traditionally used in the gaming sector — are the platform of choice for AI developers around the world.

Next, using the price-to-sales metric, we can also see how expensive Nvidia appears. The stock trades at 45 times sales on a trailing-12-month basis. Normally, we’d consider a P/S ratio of 10 or above to be expensive. Clearly Nvidia is an exceptional case.

Created at TradingView

Nvidia trades at a huge premium to its peers. In fact, it’s around seven times as expensive as TSMC using this metric. Geopolitics is a major reason for the discount on the Taiwanese firm. But it’s interesting to note that TSM, like Nvidia, has a competitive advantage in its field. TSM also makes Nvidia’s chips.

However, on a forward basis, Nvidia starts to look less expensive, although it’s clearly trading at a premium. Of course, it’s worth noting that its intrinsic value is based on its long-term potential to generate revenues on the back of a boom in AI development and usage.

Created at TradingView
Created at TradingView

In conclusion, it’s clear that Nvidia trades at a premium to the market and its peers. However, it remains unclear as to whether that valuation is truly warranted. Momentum can be a fickle things when investing. And up 173% over 12 months, there’s clearly a lot of potential for price falls.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Should I buy these 7 stocks due to be promoted to the FTSE 250?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals the likely contenders to be promoted next week to the FTSE 250 and mulls over what to…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

I’d aim to turn an empty ISA into £3,057 monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

An empty ISA? If that was my starting point, I’d look to invest in stocks to create a superb passive…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 heavyweights could make me £2,050 in second income!

| Simon Watkins

These FTSE 100 stocks have strong balance sheets and solid businesses. They pay stellar dividends, and could make me a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Growth Shares

Lloyds shares to 80p? Here’s what the top bank analysts are forecasting

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the current forecast for Lloyds shares from the other major banks, including the rationale behind it.

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Could RC365 shares be a ‘pump and dump’?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

RC365 shares shot up spectacularly earlier in the year but are now falling hard. Could the stock have been a…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Dividend Shares

Near 52-week lows, are Persimmon shares a good buy for income and growth?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Persimmon shares have been hammered over the last year. Could they provide attractive returns for long-term investors from here?

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How to try and turn a £20k ISA into a £16,400 annual second income

| Alan Oscroft

If I were starting today and looking to build a nice second income, here's how I'd go about it using…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett quotes every Stocks and Shares ISA investor should know

| Alan Oscroft

In need of guidance for investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here's some from an ace investor who's not…

Read more »