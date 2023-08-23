Home » Investing Articles » After a week of FTSE 100 falls, is it time to buy the dip?

After a week of FTSE 100 falls, is it time to buy the dip?

We don’t often get a solid week of stock market falls. But if I think the Footsie is cheap, I like to buy the dip when it happens.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Before picking up a little on 22 August, the FTSE 100 had fallen for seven trading days in a row. It’s now down 10% from its 52-week high in February. So should we buy the dip?

My answer is a resounding yes. But I think I owe folks a bit more than that.

First, I wouldn’t buy anything only because it’s fallen. If shares are cheaper than a week ago, or six months ago, they could still be too expensive.

It’s all about share value for me. And if something was already good value, it’s usually better value in a dip.

Here be charts

People often talk about buying the dip when they engage in technical analysis (or TA for short).

TA uses the belief that we can decide whether to buy or sell based on patterns we think we see in share price charts. Not valuations, just the patterns.

If people think they can divine the future of stock prices by scrutinising chart shapes, all power to them. But I’ll have nothing to do with it.

Contradiction

The idea that we should buy the dip also directly contradicts another old investing maxim, that we shouldn’t catch falling knives.

So how do we tell which is which, a dip or a knife? Well, we just wait another year and use hindsight, see?

OK, seriously, we should never use rules of thumb like this blindly. No, for me, it’s all about whether we see good value in the investment we’re watching anyway.

It’s valuation

So if I think the stock market, or an individual stock, is undervalued, then I reckon it’s even better to buy on the dips. And if something I think is overvalued falls, quick, get out of the way of that knife.

What I’m trying to say in my roundabout way is that I think a lot of FTSE 100 stocks are screaming cheap. And they just got screaming cheaper.

Let’s look at a few individual dips. Or knives.

Dips and knives

Lloyds Banking Group shares have been sliding since February, to just 42p. That’s a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of six, and a 6% dividend yield.

I see short-term risk, but long-term cheap. In my book, it’s a dip to buy.

Then tiny AI hopeful RC365 Holding has seen its shares lose 70% of their value in a few weeks. It’s still up hugely in 12 months, though.

I reckon it’s overhyped and undervalued. A falling knife maybe.

Not so clear?

And then there’s Ocado, dropping since late July. But I’ve never been able to decide if it offers long-term value or not. So the safe side is what I’ll err on, and I’ll avoid it.

Ehether the stock market as a whole looks undervalued, or overvalued, I think there will always be dippy buys and cutty knives to deal with.

Deeply dippy

Right now though, with the FTSE 100 barely above 7,200 points (at the time of writing), I think there are far more dips to buy than knives to dodge.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Ocado Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Is this government-backed FTSE 100 bank a buy for high passive income?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 ‘Big Four’ bank paid a stunning 11.4% dividend last year, has implicit government backing, and posted excellent…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How to target a £500 a month passively with dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Using dividend shares, it’s possible to build a second income of £6,000 a year, even starting from scratch with minimal…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’m tempted by the dirt cheap Shell share price, but I’ll buy Rio Tinto first

| Harvey Jones

The Shell share price looks good value to me, but I'm also tempted by another cheap FTSE 100 stock that…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Should I buy the 2023 dip in FTSE 100 stocks? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 stocks have fallen quite heavily this year. Ben McPoland takes a look at the charts to see whether…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £3 a day in an ISA to get a second income of £37,957 for life

| Harvey Jones

It's possible to build a five-digit second income for retirement by investing relatively small sums. But it pays to start…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

3 things that could make me buy RC365 shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

RC365 shares flew off into outer space a few months ago. But today, they're back down to the stratosphere. Which…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

RC365 share price crashes: it may have further to go! Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the RC365 share price after its inevitable pull back. Does the stock…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

I’d buy 10,000 shares of this growing penny stock to quadruple my money!

| John Choong

This penny stock at 59p has the potential to grow my wealth exponentially. Here's why I'd invest £10k in this…

Read more »