Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » What’s gone wrong with the BP share price?

What’s gone wrong with the BP share price?

The BP share price has hardly gone anywhere over the last decade and is falling again. But does the dividend income compensate?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I can see loads of reasons why the BP (LSE: BP) share price should be flying today. The energy shock has shown us how dependent we still are on fossil fuels. Oil supply is tightening, as Saudi Arabia cuts production again. Earlier this month, the FTSE 100 oil explorer and producer hiked its dividend and announced yet more share buybacks.

Despite all these positives, the BP share price is down 15.44% over six months, with Q2 attributable profits crashing 78% from $8bn in Q1 to $1.79bn.

It’s not doing so well

Reduced refining margins and planned maintenance activities were largely to blame, along with declining energy market volatility. BP still managed to offend activists for profiteering and its feeble commitment to renewables. So nobody was happy.

It’s now more than a decade since the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010, but BP shares have had a bumpy 10 years. In August 2013, they traded at around 442p. Today, I can buy them for 473p. That’s a rise of roughly 7% in a decade. Nobody expects shares in FTSE 100 giants to shoot the lights out but this is still disappointing.

Investors will be nicely ahead overall having received plenty of dividends. Also, BP has also enjoyed a number of share price spikes in that time, and is up 7.12% compared to 12 months ago, outperforming the FTSE 100 which fell 3.36%.

Now the outlook looks tough. The Chinese economy is in a mess. The US is hovering between a hard and soft landing. A global recession cannot be ruled out. Weakening demand outlook has just killed what trader IG calls a “seven-week bullish streak in the oil price”. Yet Brent crude is holding firm at $85 a barrel. That’s higher than BP’s $60 forecast and comfortably above its $40 break-even price.

I grew accustomed to BP shares yielding north of 6%. However, the dividend per share was slashed from 41 cents to 26 cents in 2020 after a record-breaking $6.7bn loss. BP paid 24 cents in 2022 and City analysts now reckon that will climb to 27 cents this year and 28 cents in 2024.

The forecast yield is more promising at 4.6%, nicely covered 3.2 times by earnings. Investors should also benefit from share buybacks, with $4bn a year targeted.

This oil stock isn’t for me

Set against this, BP has hefty net debt of $23.7bn, up 11.4% on a year ago. This also weighs on the share price. It will remain controversial as CEO Bernard Looney appears to go cold on plans to reinvent BP as a lower-carbon company (I’m not sure he was ever that hot).

This summer has been marked by extreme weather. However, it has also seen a growing resistance to net zero, and Looney seems to be taking advantage. This reduces energy transition costs and may boost short-term profits. However, it also increases the danger that BP will one day prove a relic of the oil age.

I won’t be buying BP shares today. Plenty of FTSE 100 stocks give me higher yields with less risk. Most are less controversial and have less debt, too. A lot has gone wrong for BP share price. I don’t expect things to suddenly go right.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Down 80%, is it time to reconsider Wood Group shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Wood Group shares surged in morning trading after the engineering firm raised guidance as it reported better-than-expected revenue in H1.

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Is Tesco stock a buy for passive income today? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland goes through visual depictions of different financial metrics to assess whether Tesco stock is worth buying for the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! Should I buy these high-yield shares from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250?

| Royston Wild

These UK high-yield dividend shares offer gigantic yields of up to 10.4%! But are they brilliant buys at current prices…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

3 quality dividend shares paying over 10% a year

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 dividend shares offer among the highest cash yields in the London market. And their prices are…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

4.6% to 8.3% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Recent stock market volatility has turbocharged dividend yields on many UK shares. Could these stocks be a great way for…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares for delicious dividend income

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 stocks have all tumbled in 2023 so far. However, I just bought all three for their…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock I’d buy ahead of a bull run!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this FTSE 100 stock is on her radar to boost her holdings ahead of any impending…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Dividend Shares

2 shares I just bought for a hefty second income

| Cliff D'Arcy

As prices dropped in August, I bought these two cheap dividend stocks. Together, they offer a second income worth a…

Read more »