Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy FTSE 100 shares before the index surges past 8,000

I’d buy FTSE 100 shares before the index surges past 8,000

Economic uncertainty continues to plague the stock market. Yet analyst forecasts predict FTSE 100 shares remain on track for long-term growth.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 shares have taken a small tumble in recent weeks following Fitch’s downgrade of the US credit rating. Seeing a UK index being affected by international issues isn’t entirely surprising. After all, stock markets worldwide are interconnected to some degree.

However, in the long term this event, while potentially concerning, doesn’t have any serious repercussions for UK businesses. As such, the Economic Forecast Agency has maintained its predictions that the FTSE 100 could reach beyond 8,000 points by July next year.

Obviously, such forecasts need to be taken with a pinch of salt. After all, this is the agency’s “best-case scenario”. And should economic conditions suffer in Britain, the FTSE 100 may fall to around 7,100 points instead. Nevertheless, investors are still currently presented with many buying opportunities for discounted stocks. And as confidence steadily returns to the market, a hefty amount of wealth could be generated.

Finding the best shares

Inflation has created enormous problems for both businesses and consumers lately. But with the devaluation of the British Pound steadily slowing, it seems the Bank of England’s strategy is doing the trick. However, as we’ve already seen, UK inflation has a knack for being stubborn. And the economy might be plagued with it for quite some time.

Therefore, when searching for investment-worthy FTSE 100 shares, focusing on the firms that have proven their resilience is prudent. Businesses that can pass on higher input costs to customers without compromising sales volumes are the most likely to protect their margins. At least, that’s what I think.

This sort of pricing power is usually found in two places. The most common is a strong brand with cult-like followings. However, a more powerful advantage is when a corporation has embedded itself so heavily in a customer’s operation that a divorce is utterly unfeasible.

What to look out for

The pricing power of even the most famous products or services has its limits. And while inflationary costs may be passed on, other rising expenses may prove more difficult. One of the most common of these would be interest on debt.

Borrowing money can help a FTSE 100 company spark tremendous growth in the long run, ultimately boosting the value of its shares. However, if loans are misused, it can quickly create problems instead. With interest rates being so low for over a decade, borrowing discipline from management teams has seemingly dropped. And the groups that overborrowed, assuming that interest rates would stay near zero forever, are now starting to pay the price.

Balance sheets riddled with floating-rate bonds, bank loans, and other credit facilities are generating higher and higher interest expenses. This, in turn, places pressure on net profit margins. And if a group can’t keep up with its loan obligations, even the most profitable firm on a gross basis may find itself in a heap of trouble.

Therefore, I’d personally focus on relatively debt-light stocks with equity making up the bulk of a group’s capital structure.

It’s impossible to predict precisely when the FTSE 100 will surpass the 8,000-point threshold. However, given the UK is home to world-leading enterprises, I remain confident that this target will eventually be hit in the long run. And by capitalising on the healthy firms trading at a discount today, investors could set their portfolios on the path to success.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy AI stocks?

| John Choong

Having risen rapidly in 2023, AI stocks have taken a breather. Could now be the best time to buy and…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £10k of Lloyds shares in the stock market crash, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

With hindsight, buying Lloyds shares when the stock market crashed would have been a winning decision. But what comes next?

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap LSE stocks to buy near 52-week lows?

| Alan Oscroft

A good few LSE stocks have recovered from the pain of the past few years. But plenty are still down,…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for the next stock market crash?

| Alan Oscroft

Are stock markets set for a new fall? Some financial headlines seem to say so. But these FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is it time to give up on the FTSE 100?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX) appears to be going nowhere. Is it time to look elsewhere or remain loyal to…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is up 110%! Is it still undervalued?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks cheap, even after doubling! Is this a chance for investors to jump on the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 of the best dividend shares to buy now for UK investors?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2022 was a rough year for investors, but plenty of UK stocks now offer chunky payouts. Here are two that…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Why is nobody talking about this gem of a FTSE 250 stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores a FTSE 250 stock that has fallen from grace to uncover whether a buying opportunity has emerged…

Read more »