Home » Investing Articles » Close to a 52-week low, are Vodafone shares the ultimate value stock?

Close to a 52-week low, are Vodafone shares the ultimate value stock?

Vodafone shares are close to their 52-week low. But our writer thinks this FTSE 100 stalwart could make a great long-term investment.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares have fallen 40% over the past 12 months. On 26 June 2023, they closed at a 12-month low of 70p. In fact, the shares have never finished a day lower.

Today they are changing hands for a little more — just under 71p — but they haven’t been above £1 since February 2023.

The company was once the most valuable in the FTSE 100, but it’s now only the 28th largest.

A trap?

It would be a mistake to buy a stock solely because its share price is close to an all-time low. Apparently rational investors have collectively made a judgement that the company is currently worth ‘only’ £19.1bn.

And the collapse in the company’s share price means its stock is presently expected to yield over 11% in 2023, the highest in the FTSE 100.

But, as attractive as this might sound, there’s little point buying now if the dividend is likely to be cut significantly.

Vodafone might be the ultimate value trap. Is it a stock that appears on paper to be undervalued, but isn’t?

Expert opinion

It’s fortunate that to help answer this question, there are 15 experts available who have analysed the company’s recent performance, and have provided insight into what its prospects might be for the next two financial years.

In terms of adjusted earnings per share, the mean forecast for 2024 is 8.91 cents. This is significantly lower than the actual figure of 11.45 cents made during the year ended 31 March 2023.

It implies a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than eight. Although well below the FTSE 100 average, it’s still higher than that of BT (6) and the same as Airtel Africa, the two other telecoms companies in the index.

On this metric, it appears that Vodafone’s shares are overvalued.

But Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest communications provider, has a P/E ratio of 11.5.

The consensus view for 2024 is that the present dividend is unsustainable, and is likely to be cut from 9 cents to 7.8 cents per share. However, this would still imply a yield of over 9%, almost twice the FTSE 100 average.

One expert is expecting an increase in the dividend to 9.38 cents, with the most pessimistic forecasting 4.5 cents.

But, despite its woes, Vodafone hasn’t cut its payout since 2018.

Measure2023 actual2024 mean forecast2025 mean forecast
Group revenue (€bn)45.743.243.5
Adjusted earnings per share (€ cents)11.458.919.90
Dividend per share (€ cents)9.007.807.93
Source: company disclosures

Verdict

It appears to me that Vodafone’s shares are currently fairly valued.

Revenue is stagnant, earnings are falling, and borrowings are high. That’s why the share price is in the doldrums.

But I don’t think it takes into account the changes that are being enacted by the group’s new chief executive officer, Margherita Della Valle.

Within six months of being appointed, she announced plans to cut 10% of the workforce, embarked on a plan to simplify the company’s corporate structure to improve its competitiveness, concluded the merger of its UK operations with Three, and established a strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates’ largest telecoms provider.

I like her style and approach.

For these reasons, I believe now would be a good time to buy Vodafone’s shares. I think over the long term, they will outperform the wider market. And surely that’s the best measure of a value share?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy AI stocks?

| John Choong

Having risen rapidly in 2023, AI stocks have taken a breather. Could now be the best time to buy and…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £10k of Lloyds shares in the stock market crash, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

With hindsight, buying Lloyds shares when the stock market crashed would have been a winning decision. But what comes next?

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap LSE stocks to buy near 52-week lows?

| Alan Oscroft

A good few LSE stocks have recovered from the pain of the past few years. But plenty are still down,…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for the next stock market crash?

| Alan Oscroft

Are stock markets set for a new fall? Some financial headlines seem to say so. But these FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

I’d buy FTSE 100 shares before the index surges past 8,000

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Economic uncertainty continues to plague the stock market. Yet analyst forecasts predict FTSE 100 shares remain on track for long-term…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is it time to give up on the FTSE 100?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX) appears to be going nowhere. Is it time to look elsewhere or remain loyal to…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is up 110%! Is it still undervalued?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks cheap, even after doubling! Is this a chance for investors to jump on the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 of the best dividend shares to buy now for UK investors?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2022 was a rough year for investors, but plenty of UK stocks now offer chunky payouts. Here are two that…

Read more »