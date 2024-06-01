Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for passive income? 1 FTSE 250 stock I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid like the plague

Looking for passive income? 1 FTSE 250 stock I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid like the plague

This Fool reckons the FTSE 250’s one of the best places to seek shares offering income. Here’s one he likes and one he really, really doesn’t.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250‘s home to companies offering some of the most attractive dividend yields out there. For investors who are on the hunt for income, I think it’s one of the best places to start looking.

Seventeen businesses on the index offer a yield of 8%, or more. That’s way higher than just five on the FTSE 100. Many people tend to stick to the latter to make extra income, but the FTSE 250’s a great place to go shopping for less-known buys.

With that, I’ve found one stock I’d buy today and one I’d avoid like the plague. Let me explain why.

Steering clear

Despite its impressive 9.2% yield, I’d stay away from financial services provider abrdn (LSE: ABDN).

On paper, its yield, the eight highest on the index, looks incredibly attractive. But there’s much more to it than just a meaty payout.

Dividends are never guaranteed. So more than anything, I look for sustainability when it comes to receiving a payout in the years ahead. With abrdn, I don’t see that.

Its dividend coverage ratio is just 0.95, where a ratio of two or above signals that a dividend is sustainable. That’s a red flag for me. For that reason, I’d look elsewhere.

But even so, there are aspects of abrdn that could make it a smart buy today aside from its risky yield.

For example, it’s a company with strong brand recognition and a large customer base. In Q1, it also showed this is continuing to grow as Interactive Investor, which it acquired in 2021, saw total customers rise from 401,000 to 414,000. On top of that, assets under management and administration also grew 3% to £507.7bn. Even considering that, it’s a stock I’ll be avoiding.

One I like

On the other hand, a stock I like and recently purchased shares in is ITV (LSE: ITV). Its yield isn’t quite as impressive as abrdn’s, but at 6.4%, it’s still a healthy payout.

That’s been pushed higher by its flagging share price. In recent years, the traditional advertising market’s suffered as factors such as rising inflation has seen customers cut back on spending. That will likely continue to be an issue in the years ahead.

But the business is aware of this and is adapting as a result. It’s now more focused on its digital channels, which it plans to grow over the next few years. By 2026, it’s targeting £750m in digital revenues. So far, it’s on track to achieve this.

ITV also has a progressive dividend policy. It paid a final dividend of 5p per share for 2023 but expects this to grow over the medium term. With actions such as its £235m share buyback scheme, it’s also showing it’s keen to keep rewarding shareholders.

Its share price is sitting at 77.3p. That means it’s trading on around 15 times earnings. I think that’s good value for money. As it continues to go from strength to strength in its digital transformation, I’m bullish on ITV. I think it’s a much smarter passive income play than its FTSE 250 peer.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in ITV. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

The easyJet share price crashed almost 15% in May. Should I buy it in June?

| Harvey Jones

May was tough on the easyJet share price, which was the worst performer on the entire FTSE 100. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

2 top-quality businesses to consider buying from the FTSE 100 in June

| Charlie Keough

It's been a brilliant start to the year for the FTSE 100. Here are two stocks this Fool thinks might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£78bn of passive income? It’s easily available!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how, as a private investor with limited funds, he aims to tap into the passive income gusher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After rising 211% in a year, is there value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Charlie Keough

Rolls-Royce has been the FTSE 100's best performer in recent times. But is there still value in its share price…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? I’d aim for £17,200 a year in passive income

| Charlie Keough

With thousands stashed away, this Fool would put it to work in the stock market and start generating passive income.…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Best British dividend stocks to consider buying in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stock for June, including a Share Advisor 'Ice' recommendation!

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Now could be an opportunity to snap up overlooked UK shares

| Charlie Keough

Plenty of UK shares look like exceptional value for money and this Fool has his eyes on them. Here, he…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 top-quality FTSE value stocks I’d pick up in June

| Charlie Keough

With the UK market thriving, this Fool's on the lookout for value stocks. Here, he explores two he'd be keen…

Read more »