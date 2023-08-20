4 steps to earn £1,000 a month in passive income!

We’d all love to earn a passive income. Here, Dr James Fox outlines the steps that could create a second income from investing in stocks and shares.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

There are several ways to earn passive income. Many Britons like investing in the housing market and then renting the property out — this can be lucrative. But it’s also true that better returns might be achieved elsewhere.

Picking stocks

Investing in stocks and shares is a compelling way to earn passive income while requiring only a modest level of effort on my part. By strategically allocating funds to a diversified portfolio of stocks, I can potentially benefit from dividends and capital appreciation without the need for constant active management. After all, I’m not a fund manager.

This passive income stream can be especially advantageous for individuals seeking to build wealth over the long term. It also allows investors to maintain flexibility in their overall financial commitments as the funds are easily accessibly.

However, when picking stocks, it’s essential to conduct thorough research and stay informed about market trends. Moreover, while it’s passive income, I should periodically review and adjust the investment strategy to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Regular saving

Whether I possess initial capital or not, it’s still possible to earn a passive income. For those with starting capital, investing in dividend-paying stocks offers an immediate route to generating passive income. With £200,000 invested in stocks with an average yield of 6%, I could generate £1,000 today.

Conversely, if my resources are limited, adopting a strategy of consistent savings is crucial to gradually building an investment portfolio. In both scenarios, the goal remains to create a sustainable income stream that aligns with my long-term financial aspirations. While starting with initial capital offers a head start, the regular savings approach ensures a steady progression towards achieving the desired passive income outcome over time.

Compound returns

To grow my investment portfolio gradually, I need to harness the power of compound returns. By reinvesting earnings and allowing them to accumulate, my portfolio can grow exponentially. This strategy not only facilitates the growth of my investment pot but also holds the key to eventually earning a passive income worth £1,000 a month.

The graphic below shows how I could go from £5,000 to £200,000 using regular contributions while achieving a modest 8% return. Of course, I need to recognise that if I choose stocks poorly, the value of my investments will fall.

Source: thecalculatorsite.com

The ISA

Utilising a Stocks and Shares ISA is also particularly important. This tax-efficient investment vehicle is hugely beneficially. It enables me to benefit from both capital appreciation and dividend income, all while shielding these gains from taxation.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

This means that as my investment portfolio grows over time, I can enjoy the full benefits of my earnings without the burden of tax implications. The Stocks and Shares ISA thus presents a savvy means to optimise my potential returns.