Home » Investing Articles » My £5 a day second income plan

My £5 a day second income plan

Our writer explains how he’d use a spare £5 each day to invest in blue-chip companies and earn dividends to build a second income over the long term.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of earning a second income by investing in shares has a few advantages.

I can benefit from the hard work and expertise of large, proven businesses like Tesco and Vodafone. Helpfully, I can do so even if I have only limited funds to invest.

If I had a spare £5 a day to put towards building a second income, here is how I would go about it.

Regular saving habit

A fiver a day may not sound like a lot – but it adds up.

In a year, saving that amount would give me over £1,800 to invest. Over a decade, putting aside £5 every day would mean I had over £18,000 to put to work in the stock market.

I would aim to get into a regular habit. To do that, I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Dividend source

My second income would come in the form of dividends.

When a company makes a profit, it can reinvest the money in its business or share it out among shareholders. Dividends are basically a way in which shareholders can financially benefit from a company generating excess cash.

So, when looking for companies I think might pay me big dividends in future, I consider their business models. Do they have some sort of unique attribute like the technology of Microsoft or brands such as Guinness brewer Diageo?

What about a firm’s balance sheet? If a company has large debts to service, it could mean that even big profits do not end up funding dividends.

Share valuation and yield

Even when I find a business I like, I will not add its shares to my portfolio unless I think the valuation is attractive.

After all, although my focus here is on building a second income, I would also hope to reduce the risk of capital loss. If I buy shares that are priced too high, I may earn dividends from them but find that in future if I sell the shares I get less for them than I paid.

Valuation also matters because the price I pay for a share helps determine the dividend yield I will earn from it.

Yield is an indication of how much second income I can earn in a year. If I invest £1,825 (a year’s savings of £5 daily) at a 5% yield, I could earn £91 in dividends annually. At a 10% yield, though, I would earn twice as much.

Long-term approach

Not many blue-chip FTSE 100 shares pay a 10% yield but there are some. Vodafone, for example, yields 11% at its current share price.

Indeed, I think some UK share price valuations (and therefore dividend yields) are currently very attractive, which is why now could be a rewarding time to start building a portfolio to generate a second income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Microsoft, Tesco Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to start earning £100 in weekly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd drip-feed money into dividend shares to target a long-term passive income.

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

I’m taking advantage of this rare opportunity to buy FTSE 100 stocks

| Charlie Keough

Given that FTSE 100 stocks look cheap, this Fool plans to capitalise and snap up some undervalued stocks. Here's how…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Dirt cheap UK dividend shares to buy before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

I see a lot of cheap dividend shares in all sorts of market sectors. Here are some I think might…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How to target £1m by investing £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money regularly through a Stocks and Shares ISA can lead to major wealth in the long run, potentially even…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Investing in penny stocks? 3 critical metrics to watch closely

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights how he filters out mediocre penny stocks from consideration and what red flags to look for when…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

This dividend stock has humungous comeback potential! Should investors buy today?

| John Choong

This dividend stock used to be the FTSE 100's biggest, but has fallen due to a weak housing market. Can…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

I don’t care if the stock market crashes in 2023. I’m buying bargain shares today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Jeremy Grantham is predicting a new stock market crash. But should investors ignore his warnings and keep investing anyway? Zaven…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

7% dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 shares I’m considering buying following the recent mini-crash

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares offer spectacular all-round value. Here's why I'm aiming to snap them up for my portfolio when…

Read more »