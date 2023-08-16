Home » Investing Articles » I’m buying this penny stock and believe it could be set to fly high

I’m buying this penny stock and believe it could be set to fly high

This Fool takes a closer look at a penny stock that operates in an industry that is booming and could help it to grow exponentially.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many industries are under pressure at present due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Construction is also impacted but there’s one penny stock in the sector that I believe could still perform well during the current storm. It is Severfield (LSE: SFR). Here’s why I’m buying some shares.

Steel for construction

Severfield is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of structural steel for major construction projects. This includes steel required for major buildings like stadiums, car parks, bridges, shopping centres, and more.

It is worth remembering that a penny stock is one that trades for less than £1. As I write, Severfield shares are trading for 69p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 60p, which equates to a 15% rise over a 12-month period. It is worth noting that many stocks are down over this period due to the macroeconomic issues mentioned earlier pushing down global markets.

Infrastructure boom and solid fundamentals

Although the construction sector is impacted by economic issues, the government tends to focus on infrastructure spending to stimulate the economy. Furthermore, larger projects are scheduled and planned years before any work begins. I believe Severfield can benefit from all of this to boost future earnings and shareholder returns. After all, structural steel is a major component of any larger construction project.

At present, Severfield shares look good value for money to me on a price-to-earnings ratio of 10. In addition to this, they would boost my passive income stream on a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is above average for a penny stock. However, I am conscious that dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, Severfield released excellent results for 2023 last month. It said that revenue increased by 21% compared to the previous year. More tellingly, profit increased by 23%, which was higher than expected. Earnings per share increased and it hiked its dividend by 10%. Furthermore, forecasts for the next two fiscal years look great in respect of revenue, profit, sales, and shareholder return growth. This is underpinned by an excellent order book and pipeline.

A penny stock I’d buy despite the risks

From a bearish perspective, Severfield could see its forecast for future results impacted by inflationary pressures. This is something it referenced in its annual report. Rising costs could eat into profit margins, which underpin growth plans as well shareholder returns.

Finally, Severfield does have a bit of debt on its books. This is something for me to bear in mind as debt is costlier to service when interest rates are rising. This increased cost could impact investor returns.

Despite the risks involved, I’m planning on buying Severfield shares. The passive income opportunity and recent results as well as an exciting forecast for the future have helped me to come to my decision. However, I do understand that past performance and forecasts are never a guarantee of the future. I’m buoyed by the general infrastructure boom throughout the UK and the EU, which should help Severfield boost its earnings, returns, and in turn, my holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is British American Tobacco’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Royston Wild

The tobacco titan trades on an ultra-low P/E ratio and carries FTSE 100-smashing dividend yields. Is it too cheap for…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have surged 107% in 2023! Will they soar even higher?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares are this year's top performers in the FTSE 100 index to date. Can investors expect further growth on…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

Is there a FTSE 100 crash coming? Here’s why I say no

| Alan Oscroft

It seems like we read a new headline talking up the chances of a FTSE 100 crash almost every day.…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in Lloyds stock 3 years ago, how much passive income would I have now?

| Ben McPoland

Lloyds stock was languishing at 28p three years ago. Here's how much passive income I'd have today following a five…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Value stocks are dead, right? No way, not for me!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Since 2009, value stocks have steeply underperformed growth shares. But all winning streaks must end -- and I see incredible…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Should investors still consider Amazon shares despite strong 2023?

| Gordon Best

Amazon shares have been a winner in the market for a number of years, but is there more to come,…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

7.8% a year in passive income from 2 FTSE 100 stocks!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two cheap FTSE 100 shares offer an average passive income of 7.8% a year. While one dividend is risky…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

If a stock market sell-off is coming, these are my best shares to buy!

| Paul Summers

Will the latest market wobble turn into a mass sell-off? Our writer has a list of the best shares to…

Read more »