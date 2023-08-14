Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a growth stock I want to buy with defensive traits!

Here’s a growth stock I want to buy with defensive traits!

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes this growth stock with its defensive characteristics as well as a passive income opportunity.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A growth stock that excites me right now is Experian (LSE: EXPN). Here’s why I like the look of it.

Information services

Experian is a global business and information services company. Operating in four main areas, Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Solutions, and Interactive, it is best known for its credit checking operations. This is one of its services I have used personally for many years now. This allows consumers to check and keep track of their credit scores.

Let’s take a look at Experian’s share price activity. As I write, the shares are trading for 2,856p. At this time last year, they were trading for 2,939p, which is a 2% drop over a 12-month period.

Why I like this growth stock

To start with, I’m buoyed by Experian’s dominant market position in a world changing due to the digital revolution. I believe demand for its data-driven products will rise as the world continues to rely on digital solutions. This rise could translate into future earnings.

Next, I believe that Experian possesses defensive traits too, as some of its services are essential. This is because businesses across many industries globally rely on Experian for identity, credit, and fraud checks. This defensive nature should help boost future earnings as well as potential share price growth and investor returns.

Moving onto growth, I believe Experian could experience great growth through opportunities in the Latin American market. This region in particular is currently undertaking major upgrades to its financial services market and infrastructure. Experian could help and play a part through its offering. It already has a presence here and expects it to grow.

Finally, Experian shares would also boost my passive income currently through dividends. A dividend yield of 1.5% may seem modest right now, but I believe this will increase in the future. However, I am aware that dividends are never guaranteed.

Risks and what I’m doing now

Despite my bullish stance on Experian as a growth stock, there are risks to note too. Firstly, when any issues occur in the banking sector, like recently in the US, the shares can pull back as demand for some of its services may be deemed non-essential. Although this is not the case for all of Experian’s services, it is worth noting that Experian is the largest credit bureau in the US. Any downturn in the banking sector could impact performance and returns.

Furthermore, if Experian were to experience any type of data breach or technical issues, this could dampen performance and investor sentiment. This is a noteworthy risk for nearly all firms that rely on tech and hold sensitive customer data.

Overall I’m buoyed by Experian and feel it is a great growth stock with lots of potential ahead. In addition to this, it is already well established with deep rooted relationships and a great reputation. I’d be willing to add some shares to my holdings when I have the spare cash to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Dividend Shares

3 UK bank income stocks whose dividends keep growing

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over the case to buy income stocks from the banking sector, thanks to their increasing dividend per…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This penny share would boost my passive income with an 8.5% yield

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this penny share is ideal for passive income and why there is room for growth in…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is this 14% yielding dividend share too good to miss?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down this FTSE 250 dividend share -- with its 14% yield -- and decides if she would…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I’d have a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA if I’d done this 15 years ago

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals the stocks that would have given him a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA in the past, as…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock continues to fall. Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

After a strong start to the year, this FTSE 250 stock has been in decline. This Fool weighs up if…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The IAG share price is up almost 30% in 2023. Can this value stock keep soaring?

| Paul Summers

The IAG share price has recovered in 2023 and yet the FTSE 100 stock still looks very cheap. Are there…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 high-yield shares I’d buy to make a passive income of £1,370!

| Royston Wild

I've been searching for the best dividend shares to buy from the FTSE 100 downwards. Here are two I'd like…

Read more »