Home » Investing Articles » Can I potentially double my money with Rolls-Royce shares?

Can I potentially double my money with Rolls-Royce shares?

Rolls-Royce shares are up 110% since the start of 2023 as the engineering giant makes a surprising comeback. But can this momentum continue?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2023 has been a terrific year for Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) shares. After being decimated during the pandemic, the engineering giant has more than doubled over the last eight months.

And with demand across the aerospace, defence, and energy sectors rising, this upward momentum looks poised to continue. So can investors expect more triple-digit gains from this company? Let’s explore.

Why are the shares on fire?

With most revenue stemming from commercial aircraft engines and their maintenance, global travel bans in 2020 created massive problems. So seeing this stock jump off a cliff was hardly surprising. Even less so, considering the huge debt on the balance sheet.

Skip ahead to today, and the long-haul travel market has almost entirely recovered, non-core operations have been disposed to pay down debts, and a new CEO is in the corner office. The volatility of Rolls-Royce shares during this period reflects the ongoing internal restructuring that, unfortunately, saw thousands of employees lose their jobs.

However, there’s no denying Rolls-Royce is now in a far superior position than even before the pandemic. With revenues recovering and profit margins expanding, operating income for the first six months of 2023 came in at £797m. That’s a significant improvement from the £223m reported last year and the £713m loss in 2019.

Free cash flow is back in the black, pushing net debt to £2.85bn versus £3.25bn in 2022. And with the UK government eager to deploy the firm’s small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) as a clean energy solution, a new source of long-term growth is developing.

Needless to say, this is terrific progress. And with new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic currently boasting a 76% approval rating from employees, according to Glassdoor, it seems most workers are also happy with the results.

In my experience, seeing double-digit growth, expanding profitability, new market penetrations with happy employees, and strong leadership is a recipe for chunky long-term gains. And while it may take several years, Rolls-Royce shares seem to have the potential to double again, in my opinion. But there are plenty of things that could get in the way of this.

Not out of the woods yet

Despite the cracks in the balance sheet being sealed up, lots of work remains to be done. As of June, £5.6bn of loans and lease liabilities remain on the books. While the bulk of these have fixed interest rates, the cost of servicing these loans is still significant. And if cash flow suddenly takes a turn for the worse, the impact on the bottom line could be significantly higher.

The solid double-digit growth across its Civil Aerospace, Defence, and Power Systems divisions is encouraging. However, it largely stems from recovery trends rather than new business. And with the rollout of SMRs around a decade away, growth could slow significantly once the recovery is complete. In other words, investors could be waiting a long time to see their money double if it happens at all.

All things considered, my opinion of this firm has improved significantly over the last two years. Rolls-Royce shares certainly have the potential to climb considerably higher if it can continue its impressive results. However, plenty of questions still need to be addressed.

For now, an investment still feels like speculation. Therefore, despite the potential, I’m keeping it on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

47% of Warren Buffett’s $375bn portfolio is invested in these AI stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Almost half of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is invested in three AI stocks. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Prepared for a stock market rally? The FTSE 100 could top 9,000 within a year!

| Dr. James Fox

The Economy Forecast Agency believes the FTSE 100 could push as high as 9,605 by July 2024. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s a Warren-Buffett hack for aiming to build wealth

| Kevin Godbold

This is a useful method of aiming to invest and build wealth like Warren Buffett by committing modest monthly sums…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

A rare chance to try and turn an empty portfolio into a juicy £40k second income!

| Dr. James Fox

As Britons, we can create a tax-free second income by doing very little at all. In this article, Dr James…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How to generate a second income by investing £500 a month!

| John Choong

With sky-high inflation, generating a second income through the stock market is one way to grow wealth. Here's a basic…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

A rare opportunity for discerning investors to build a portfolio of cheap UK shares!

| Dr. James Fox

If only I had £10k to invest right now! Dozens of UK shares are severely discounted.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says this is the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Larry Fink's prediction for the greatest investment opportunity and explores how we…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d listen to Warren Buffett and start buying dirt cheap UK Shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following Warren Buffett and capitalising on the recent stock market correction could yield tremendous long-term wealth. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »