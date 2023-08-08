A FTSE 100 index tracker gives investors access to scores of UK blue-chips. But I hope to generate higher income by targeting individual stocks.

What I’d need to invest in the FTSE 100 index to give up work and live off the income

Possibly the simplest and cheapest way to invest in UK shares is to buy a low-cost FTSE 100 index tracker. It offers all the dividend income and share price growth generated by the UK’s blue-chip companies, in a single fund.

However, this hasn’t been the most rewarding strategy lately. The FTSE 100 climbed just 0.82% in the last year, although dividends would have lifted the total return to around 5%.

UK shares have fallen out of favour with investors, but I think this is a tempting opportunity. The UK market is cheap and when inflation and interest rates peak, it could quickly play catch up.

A simple way to build wealth

The FTSE 100 offers some of the most generous dividends in the world. In 2024, it’s expected to yield 4.4% a year, according to AJ Bell. That makes it a good way to generate income for my retirement.

A single person needs £23,300 a year to enjoy a ‘moderate’ living standard in retirement, according to the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association. To be ‘comfortable’, they need £37,300. I like a bit of comfort, and will aim for that.

The full new State Pension currently pays £10,600 a year. After subtracting that, I need to generate £26,700 a year myself. I would need capital of £606,818 to generate that, if I only invested in a FTSE 100 tracker.

This assumes I only draw my 4.4% yield, and leave the capital intact. Savers aged between 55 and 64 have on average £107,300 in their pension, official figures show, so that’s quite a tall order.

If I downgraded my retirement income expectations to ‘moderate’, I’d still need £12,700 a year from my FTSE 100 tracker. In that case, I’d need a pot of £288,636. So how hard is it to save that kind of money?

Over the last 20 years, the FTSE 100 has delivered an average total return of 6.89% a year. Let’s say my retirement was still 30 years away and I invested £400 a month (increased by 3% a year to keep up with inflation). That would give me a total return of £653,367, easily surpassing my target.

Here’s why I target individual stocks

However, if my retirement was only 20 years away, I would need to up my starting contribution to £1,000 a month. That would give me £654,458, using the same assumptions. Clearly, the earlier I start investing, the easier it is.

In practice, I prefer to buy individual FTSE 100 stocks than a tracker. Today, Aviva, Rio Tinto and Taylor Wimpey yield from 7.5% to 8.5%. I’d happily buy any of them.

If my portfolio of direct equities yielded, say, 8% a year, I would only need £333,750 for a comfortable retirement, and £158,750 for a moderate living standard. That looks more doable.

The risks are elevated when buying individual stocks and dividend income is never guaranteed. However, by investing for the long term, in a basket of at least 15 shares, I would hope to generate higher rewards while limiting the risks, allowing me to retire in style.