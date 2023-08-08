Home » Investing Articles » What I’d need to invest in the FTSE 100 index to give up work and live off the income

What I’d need to invest in the FTSE 100 index to give up work and live off the income

A FTSE 100 index tracker gives investors access to scores of UK blue-chips. But I hope to generate higher income by targeting individual stocks.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Possibly the simplest and cheapest way to invest in UK shares is to buy a low-cost FTSE 100 index tracker. It offers all the dividend income and share price growth generated by the UK’s blue-chip companies, in a single fund.

However, this hasn’t been the most rewarding strategy lately. The FTSE 100 climbed just 0.82% in the last year, although dividends would have lifted the total return to around 5%.

UK shares have fallen out of favour with investors, but I think this is a tempting opportunity. The UK market is cheap and when inflation and interest rates peak, it could quickly play catch up.

A simple way to build wealth

The FTSE 100 offers some of the most generous dividends in the world. In 2024, it’s expected to yield 4.4% a year, according to AJ Bell. That makes it a good way to generate income for my retirement.

A single person needs £23,300 a year to enjoy a ‘moderate’ living standard in retirement, according to the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association. To be ‘comfortable’, they need £37,300. I like a bit of comfort, and will aim for that.

The full new State Pension currently pays £10,600 a year. After subtracting that, I need to generate £26,700 a year myself. I would need capital of £606,818 to generate that, if I only invested in a FTSE 100 tracker.

This assumes I only draw my 4.4% yield, and leave the capital intact. Savers aged between 55 and 64 have on average £107,300 in their pension, official figures show, so that’s quite a tall order.

If I downgraded my retirement income expectations to ‘moderate’, I’d still need £12,700 a year from my FTSE 100 tracker. In that case, I’d need a pot of £288,636. So how hard is it to save that kind of money?

Over the last 20 years, the FTSE 100 has delivered an average total return of 6.89% a year. Let’s say my retirement was still 30 years away and I invested £400 a month (increased by 3% a year to keep up with inflation). That would give me a total return of £653,367, easily surpassing my target.

Here’s why I target individual stocks

However, if my retirement was only 20 years away, I would need to up my starting contribution to £1,000 a month. That would give me £654,458, using the same assumptions. Clearly, the earlier I start investing, the easier it is.

In practice, I prefer to buy individual FTSE 100 stocks than a tracker. Today, Aviva, Rio Tinto and Taylor Wimpey yield from 7.5% to 8.5%. I’d happily buy any of them. 

If my portfolio of direct equities yielded, say, 8% a year, I would only need £333,750 for a comfortable retirement, and £158,750 for a moderate living standard. That looks more doable.

The risks are elevated when buying individual stocks and dividend income is never guaranteed. However, by investing for the long term, in a basket of at least 15 shares, I would hope to generate higher rewards while limiting the risks, allowing me to retire in style.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Growth Shares

Who spotted this warning sign for IAG shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out something he noticed around IAG shares when he was going over the financials in the latest…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

This Nasdaq-smashing FTSE growth monster looks like one of the best shares to buy now

| Harvey Jones

I've been hunting around for the best shares to buy from the FTSE 100 and I think this looks like…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 FTSE dividend stocks near 52-week lows to buy today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon highlights three well-known, ‘blue-chip’ stocks that are out of favour and currently trading near 52-week lows. Is this…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Dividend Shares

How I can aim for £10k a year from dividend shares for the price of a daily coffee

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how even a relatively small amount invested in the right dividend shares can yield strong results over…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

A shrewd insider is buying this FTSE 250 stock

| James Beard

A large number of Dr Martens shares have recently been bought by an insider. Should I do the same and…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £8k in this stunning FTSE 100 share 20 years ago I’d have £1m today

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 share has beaten almost every other company on the index for two decades. So what about the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA portfolio into a second income worth £196,308!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how easy it is to begin the journey towards earning a second income, even when starting…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

The stock market could crash 64%, says this veteran investor

| Ben McPoland

One experienced investor reckons a dramatic stock market crash might be on the horizon. Here’s what I make of this…

Read more »