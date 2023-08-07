Home » Investing Articles » Interest rates at 5.25%! Can I now earn more in a Cash ISA than in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Interest rates at 5.25%! Can I now earn more in a Cash ISA than in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Interest rates have gone up yet again. Now at 5.25%, is a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA the best place for my money?

John Fieldsend
Published
Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier

Image source: Getty Images

The Bank of England put interest rates up for the 14th time in a row last week, nudging them from up by 0.25% to 5.25%. As this rate is linked to the amount I can earn in savings accounts, one question is on my mind: is a Cash ISA likely to be more lucrative than a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Here’s the return compared to the average of the UK stock indexes the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Cash ISAFTSE 100FTSE 250
Return5.25%7.2%10.6%

Let’s start with the Cash ISA. The return is lower than for stocks and shares – which are based on historical averages – but does mean far less risk. 

I can’t lose what I’ve saved in this type of account and come rain or shine I will get whatever the current interest is, so it’s a safe place to park some cash. But I’m looking at what I can earn, and in that regard, I see two big problems here. 

Firstly, interest rates change all the time. It’s not like I can lock in my Cash ISA so that I earn that much for the next 10 years. Instead, what I actually get depends on what the Bank of England does. And with its target for inflation being around 2%, I’d expect lower interest rates over the long run.

Rates are linked to inflation. And if inflation is higher than the interest rate I can get, I’m actually losing money in real terms.

ISA return

Because the two rates are linked, a Cash ISA will likely never allow me to earn much of anything, in real terms at least. 

A Stocks and Shares ISA, on the other hand, is a different kettle of fish entirely. With this account, I invest in a company. What I get back depends on how the company does. 

For example, if I’d put £10,000 in Rolls-Royce at the start of 2023, then it would have grown to £22,018. But if I’d put it in at the start of 2022, it would have decreased over the year to £7,585. These ups and downs are a fact of life with stocks. 

That said, they do tend to pay out more. The FTSE 100 historical return looks a lot higher than what I’d get in a Cash ISA. It makes sense, as I’m putting my money into global corporations like Unilever and Shell so when they make money, I can too.

The FTSE 250 return is even higher still. The smaller companies on this index tend to be more UK-based, like Greggs or J D Wetherspoon. And because of their size, they have more room to grow, which partly explains the better returns. 

A danger

I will point out that there’s a danger in focusing on historical returns. Looking at the past is probably the best measure we have for predicting future returns, but it’s not guaranteed. A future crisis or war might make our past economic growth look like a distant thing. 

To answer the question though, I think a Stocks and Shares ISA is still far better for earning money. A Cash ISA is a good low-risk option, but because it still offers a lower return than inflation, I see it as a poor place to earn money.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

