Home » Investing Articles » Missed Nvidia? Could IP Group shares be next?

Missed Nvidia? Could IP Group shares be next?

Many investors are on the lookout for the next Nvidia after the stock surged this year. Today, Dr James Fox takes a closer look at IP Group shares.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

IP Group (LSE:IPO) shares pushed down last week after the company reported its earnings for the first half of the year. The Oxford-based intellectual property commercialisation firm reported a decline in its net asset value per share, while pre-tax losses narrowed.

So, why do I think this loss-making British firm could experience Nvidia-like growth? Let’s take a look.

What does it do?

IP Group is a British venture capital company that invests in early-stage technology companies, notably those involved in the development of innovative technologies and solutions. The company supports start-ups and emerging companies providing them with access to capital and expertise to nurture their growth and success.

It has a diverse portfolio of investments across various industries, including several in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). These investments include companies like DeepMatter, Rio AI, and Lumai.

Of course, while innovation is always synonymous with growth, it’s also synonymous with risk. This risk is particularly prevalent in this challenging period for start-ups, characterised by slow economic growth and high borrowing costs.

Investments

IP is a medium-sized company — with a market cap of £593m — and it invests in smaller companies. As such, the share price can be volatile. Over the past 12 months, 30% has been wiped off the value of this publicly-listed venture capitalist. However, if the companies it invests in do well, the potential for share price growth is considerable.

Once-listed DeepMatter is one of its most exciting AI investments. The company develops AI-powered software for the life sciences industry. The software is used to analyse images and data from microscopes, making it easier for scientists to make new discoveries.

Meanwhile, Lumai, a pioneering British deep optics company, is a new addition to the portfolio. It focuses on developing cutting-edge technology for optical computing. Unlike conventional computing methods that rely on electricity, Lumai’s approach leverages light to perform computations.

The company, which has strategic partnerships with institutions such as the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, has immense potential to revolutionise computing as we know it, resulting in faster, more energy-efficient, and highly secure computers. While it’s very early days for this next-gen AI firm, it received a significant boost in 2020 with a £1.1m UK govt grant.

Hedging

Here’s why I’m looking to invest in IP Group. The thing is, many growth or AI stocks will fail, even if they’re listed. And because I don’t have the financial or research scope of an investment fund, certainly when it comes to privately held companies, it makes sense to hedge my bets and invest in IP Group.

Sure, many of its investments will fail. But it’s investing in a high-potential sector and some will flourish! And if they really flourish, it could send IP Group stock soaring.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Learn the secrets of the newest Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires

| Alan Oscroft

The number of Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires in the UK has soared in the past few years. I reckon…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

How to try and turn an empty portfolio into £3,271 of passive income a month!

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us are looking to generate passive income. In this article, Dr James Fox explains how he'd try to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to try and get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By applying Warren Buffett’s buy-and-hold investment strategy, investors can position their portfolios to unlock potentially strong long-term gains.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

At 42p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares continue to trade below 50p despite the bank posting £3.9bn in pre-tax profits. Is this a buying opportunity,…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Top Stocks

“My largest FTSE 100 holding is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

In this article, three Fools shine a spotlight on the biggest FTSE 100 position in their investing portfolios right now!

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend shares I’d love to buy for a growing second income!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares are a great way for investors to make a second income.…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’d buy high-yield Aviva shares!

| Royston Wild

Aviva shares offer exceptional long-term investment potential. Here's why I'm hoping to buy the high-yield share when I next have…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£20 a day invested in the stock market could create passive income of £43k a year!

| Ben McPoland

Investing just £15 a day in the stock market could create a massive passive income stream in future thanks to…

Read more »