Home » Investing Articles » Is easyJet’s share price the FTSE 250’s greatest bargain?

Is easyJet’s share price the FTSE 250’s greatest bargain?

Our writer has been scouring the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 for the best value stocks to buy. Here’s why easyJet shares have grabbed his attention.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a spectacular start to the year easyJet’s (LSE:EZJ) share price has failed to make progress in 2023. In fact, the FTSE 250 airline has recently backpeddled due to rising risk aversion on financial markets.

As someone looking to pick up bargains following recent market volatility, this drop has grabbed my attention. The airline’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has fallen even further below the value watermark of 10 times.

At 451p per share, easyJet trades on an earnings multiple of 9.1 times for this financial year (to September). Predictions of sustained, double-digit growth through to 2025 drive the ratio to as low as 6 times for the end of the period too.

So is the company too cheap to miss at current prices?

The good

The travel industry post-pandemic recovery has beaten even the most optimistic of forecasts. And the pace of the rebound continues to impress, as easyJet’s recent half-year financials showed.

Revenue leapt 34% in the six months to March, to £2.4bn, while the firm flipped back into pre-tax profit of £203m from losses of £114m a year earlier. Passenger and ancillary revenues both soared as capacity leapt to 90% of 2019 levels.

Reflecting these strong numbers, City analysts expect the company to move back into the black this year. Earnings per share of 48.43p are tipped from losses of 19.6p last year. And the bottom line is expected to grow another 19% and 28% in fiscal 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The bad

So why are analysts mixed on whether easyJet shares are a good investment? Of the 20 brokers with a rating on the stock, 12 record a ‘buy’, five are ‘neutral’ and three have slapped a ‘sell’ rating on it, according to stock screener Digital Look.

The trouble is that airline stocks are highly cyclical. When times are tough, holidaymakers and businesses spend less on travel. So difficult economic conditions across its European marketplace casts a long shadow over the company.

Sudden cost rises are another danger to profits. Airline margins are notoriously thin, so any uptick in expenses can take a significant bite out of the bottom line.

Hedging on fuel helps reduce the potential impact of soaring oil prices, but easyJet isn’t immune. Rising pilot and cabin crew salaries are another big consideration for investors.

Finally, the threat of industrial action is never far away for Europe-focused airlines like this. In fact, easyJet recently said disruption at air traffic control is at “unprecedented” levels, with strike days in the year to date up 40% from 2019 levels.

The verdict

As I say, easyJet shares seem to offer excellent value, at least on paper. And it clearly has the wind under its wings right now.

However, I don’t fancy picking up this airline stock for my portfolio right now. It still faces many problems that could hamper long-term profits growth.

And I don’t feel as if I need to take a risk by buying its shares. After all, there are plenty of quality UK stocks I can pick up cheaply following recent market volatility. I’d rather spend my money on other FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Dividend Shares

Nearing 52-week lows, here’s what the charts say for Aviva shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith goes through a visual depiction of different financial metrics relevant for Aviva shares and interprets whether it's time…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I aim to buy next week

| Cliff D'Arcy

I've been waiting ages to buy these two undervalued FTSE 100 shares. I hope to make superior returns via both…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Growth Shares

Should I buy Formula One shares?

| Gordon Best

Formula One shares have been flying since the company's IPO in 2017, but is there more growth around the corner?…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

9% from FTSE 100 shares! I’d build a high-yield portfolio right now

| Christopher Ruane

Current market opportunities give a chance to build a high-yield portfolio without moving beyond the FTSE 100. Christopher Ruane explains…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d put £15,000 into FTSE 100 shares to target dividends of £1,000+ a year for life

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he'd buy a handful of blue-chip FTSE 100 shares at their current prices to try and…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

7%+ dividend yields! 2 cheap FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for passive income

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for top value stocks to buy in August. Here are two from the FTSE 250 I'm aiming to…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett share yields 3%. Why does he own it?

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has held on to a share that yields less than headline interest rates and has fallen 3% in…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

5 cheap shares I’d buy with a spare £5,000

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through a handful of cheap shares he'd happily add to his portfolio in today's market for their…

Read more »