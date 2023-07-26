Home » Investing Articles » Will this be the last time we see THG shares below £1?

Will this be the last time we see THG shares below £1?

THG – formerly The Hut Group – shares are on the up and up. At just below £1, are they a no-brainer buy before they go higher?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

THG (LSE: THG) shares have been skyrocketing in the last few months. Since May, the share price is up 89%. I’d say the signs are that this might be the last time I could buy in below £1. 

The shares currently trade for 97p. That’s a big discount on previous highs. They were offered at IPO for £5 each and traded for more than that for the better part of a year. Compared to the all-time high of £7.96, today’s price is 88% off.

Why is this? Well, THG is struggling to turn a profit. The latest full-year results saw a £194m pre-tax loss due to rising costs across the supply chain. In particular, the increased cost of whey made a significant dent into its MyProtein division.

But there are reasons to be cheerful.

Revenues are still growing. Full-year 2024 is forecast to hit new records and the company trades at around 0.5 times sales. That’s exceptionally cheap for a firm that has good growth prospects.

2020202120222023 (forecast)2024 (forecast)
Revenue£1,610m£2,180m£2,240m£2,200m£2,390m
Pre-tax income-£7m-£56m-£194m-£151m-£112m

CEO and founder Matt Moulding would agree. He’s been very keen to point out how undervalued his firm is on many key metrics, taking a few shots at the City in the process, often from his sometimes entertaining, sometimes incendiary Linkedin feed. 

THG’s issue, he says, is that it operates across three separate divisions. His company is in the e-commerce space, selling stuff online. 

It includes websites like Myprotein in THG Nutrition and LookFantastic in THG Beauty, and there’s also THG Ingenuity which supports external e-commerce brands. The problem is, supposedly, it doesn’t get valued properly for being spread too thin. 

CEO and the City

The City, in turn, has had big concerns over its governance. Moulding’s ‘golden share’ was particularly problematic. It allowed him to veto any takeover attempt and also prevented the firm from being placed on the FTSE 250 or the FTSE 100. Perhaps as a result of the ire it drew, he recently gave it up.

So where are we now? Well, the speculation is that the company could be taken private. Moulding has hinted that he’d prefer this option if the price could be met. 

He said that “just about every major PE firm has enquired about taking THG private,” on the issue, a reference to how cheap the shares are. 

Takeover chances?

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management did register a concrete interest, although it came to nothing. Either way, if a takeover did happen, shareholders would probably get a good reward from any shares they bought below £1. 

But am I buying? I don’t think so. I aim to buy stocks that I’d hold for 10 years or more, and the chances of THG going private in the near future put me off.

That said, I think there’s a lot of value here, and despite any current issues, it’s good to see a British success story in the markets. I’ll be keeping a keen eye on what comes next.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Why now could be the time to buy dirt cheap GSK shares!

| Royston Wild

The GSK share price provides excellent all-round value at current levels. I'm looking to add it to my own portfolio…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Reckitt raises its dividend, is now a good time to invest in the shares?

| Kevin Godbold

Fast-moving consumer goods business Reckitt defies its doubters and edges towards growth, but the shares remain steady, for now. 

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares for August that aren’t banks or mining stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns his mind to the month ahead and finds two dividend shares. He believes now could be the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s why British American Tobacco shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy

| Alan Oscroft

British American Tobacco shares have been in a decline. But the latest first-half results have given them a modest boost.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Now over $530,000, should I buy more Berkshire Hathaway shares?

| Gordon Best

With Class A Berkshire Hathaway shares now over half a million dollars each, Gordon Best considers whether there is still…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares rocket higher, but are they still a good investment?

| Kevin Godbold

This turnaround is turning, but this is only the beginning and there’s likely to be more to play for with…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A 10% dividend, but down 12%, this high-yield star looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

With a strong core business and a high-yield dividend that would allow investors to double their money in 10 years,…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds profit surges, but will the share price ever follow?

| Alan Oscroft

So profits rise again, but the Lloyds share price falls. Business as usual, then. But banking sector gloom must end…

Read more »