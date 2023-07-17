Home » Investing Articles » Is Barratt Developments still my top UK stock for 2023?

Is Barratt Developments still my top UK stock for 2023?

How have the past six months affected the choice of my favourite UK stock in 2023? Halfway through the year, do I still rate it a buy?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As we headed towards New Year 2023, I picked Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) as my top UK stock for investors to buy in 2023.

Well, what a year it’s turned out to be for our housebuilders so far. And not in a good way. But can I stick my neck out and still rate this stock so highly?

Well, since the start of the year, the Barratt Developments share price has actually gained a little, up 4%.

Mortgage rates

The stock had, though, been doing pretty well until May. And then it plunged again when inflation didn’t fall as quickly as we’d hoped, and the Bank of England kept on cranking up interest rates.

Over five years, the price has been on a wild ride up and down. It soared before the pandemic, then crashed, then climbed right back up again. But since the start of 2022, it’s dropped like a stone.

But, you know, the fact that Barratt shares are actually up on the year so far says something to me.

It suggests the stock is resilient, and that it might have passed the low point now.

No timing here

But picking the bottom wasn’t part of my thinking when I went for Barratt in December. And it’s certainly not now. No, my choice was based on the long-term outlook for builders in general, and this firm specifically.

On that score, I don’t think all that much has changed.

House prices dropped 3.5% in the year to June. And thanks to inflation and supply problems, the cost of building materials is up. So that puts a squeeze on short-term profit margins.

And that in turn looks set to put some pressure on the dividend.

Dividend outlook

Right now, forecasts suggest a dividend yield of 8.6% for this year. That would be a great return if it comes off. But it’s almost sure to fall in 2024, with a drop to under 5% already marked in.

We’re looking at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for 2023 of under seven, which looks like a steal at first glance. But the expected fall in earnings next year would lift the P/E up to around 12.

So yes, we could well have a few years of weak dividends now.

Long term

But the 2023 outlook itself is not why I’d buy Barratt shares. No, what I want are the dividends that I think will come our way over the next 10 or 20 years.

If and when things get better and the cash starts to flow again, I reckon the share price should get a nice boost too.

And as for the long term, I really don’t think anything has changed. I still see persistent long-term demand, in a defensive business that’s strongly cash generative.

Yes, some of the risks I feared are here now, and we could see a weaker second half. But Barratt Developments is still high on my list for my next buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Down 20% from February, the BP share price looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has lost 20% since February but, with rising oil and gas prices, great traders, and stellar shareholder…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

This elite asset manager just gave up on small-cap UK shares! Should I too?

| Ben McPoland

One of Britain's top institutional investors recently closed down a long-running UK Shares fund after years of poor performance.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Investment ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Andrew Mackie

Keen to broaden his knowledge, Andrew Mackie explores two mega trends with the potential to open up investment opportunities for…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 shares are down nearly 25% in 2 years! How I’d capitalise on this rare opportunity

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The double-digit drop in FTSE 250 shares might be a very rare buying opportunity if investors are smart and effectively…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

£2,000 to invest? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £10k by buying cheap shares!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in high-quality cheap shares can help transform modest lump sums into significant chunks of cash in the long run.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

UK investing: one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy in an ISA right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Sifting through FTSE 100 shares in these troubled times could be a rewarding investing tactic that can lead to superior…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

At 148p, is it time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are trading towards the bottom of their range. Dr James Fox explains why this could present an opportunity…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Manchester United shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Manchester United shares have demonstrated extreme volatility in recent months, but where will they go next? Dr James Fox explores.

Read more »