Home » Investing Articles » Investment ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

Investment ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

Keen to broaden his knowledge, Andrew Mackie explores two mega trends with the potential to open up investment opportunities for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One key investment principle of Warren Buffett is only to invest in companies within one’s “circle of competence”. That’s why I’m always researching. In so doing, not only am I increasing my knowledge base but also improving my prospects of identifying opportunities for investments to add to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Outside of artificial intelligence, I’m particularly excited by two mega trends that have the potential to unlock an array of investment ideas.

Energy transition

The transition of the global economy from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy represents the biggest investment opportunity of a generation, I feel.

However, a lot of investors apply a very narrow lens when deploying capital in this space. Although they’re key industries, renewables is a lot more than simply wind and solar.

Hydrogen is one market that I’m actively looking into. In the UK alone, the government has committed to deliver 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030.

Technologies in this space are at an early stage and therefore most investment would be via private equity putting money into start-ups. That said, a critical enabler of the hydrogen ecosystem relates to transport and storage infrastructure.

Given the long development lead times and high capital requirements, infrastructure projects are more suited to established players such as National Grid. Oil majors BP and Shell are active too.

Electrification metals

One key industry I predict will boom as a result of the green revolution is mining. Collectively, electrification metals including copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel and silver are a key constituent of an array of low carbon technologies.

As demand for these metals grows exponentially over the coming decades, shortages are inevitable. Long lead times in discovering and bringing online new reserves of these metals will exacerbate the situation.

I particularly like Glencore and Anglo American. Both are established players, paying healthy dividends and to me are cheap relative to their prospects.

Cybersecurity

I think another sector likely to experience explosive growth this decade is cybersecurity. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology 2023 survey data estimate that there were 2.4m instances of cyber crime in the last 12 months.

In the short term, cyber budgets could well come under pressure. As highlighted in the following chart, cyber security has dropped down the agenda for many businesses. Interview data suggests that high inflation and general economic uncertainty are to blame.

Source: Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

However, as the frequency and severity of breaches grow, businesses of all sizes will be forced to confront this challenge.

Research by Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global cyber security market is predicted to grow at compound annual rate of 13.8% out to 2030. Consequently, I’m actively seeking to improve my expertise in this area and to identify companies with long-term potential.

Given the number and diversity of organisations operating in the space, I don’t feel confident enough to invest in individual companies. Therefore, I’m more interested in picking a sector-specific exchange-traded fund (ETF). Two ETFs that I feel match my risk tolerance are the iShares Digital Security UCITS and Legal & General Cyber Security UCITS. I expect to add both to my portfolio when funds permit in the coming months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in BP, Shell, Glencore and Anglo American. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 shares are down nearly 25% in 2 years! How I’d capitalise on this rare opportunity

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The double-digit drop in FTSE 250 shares might be a very rare buying opportunity if investors are smart and effectively…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

£2,000 to invest? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £10k by buying cheap shares!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in high-quality cheap shares can help transform modest lump sums into significant chunks of cash in the long run.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

UK investing: one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy in an ISA right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Sifting through FTSE 100 shares in these troubled times could be a rewarding investing tactic that can lead to superior…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

At 148p, is it time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are trading towards the bottom of their range. Dr James Fox explains why this could present an opportunity…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Manchester United shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Manchester United shares have demonstrated extreme volatility in recent months, but where will they go next? Dr James Fox explores.

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

After passing its stress test, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

All British banks passed the BoE stress test last week. So, with the share price still below 45p, is it…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

These UK shares are dirt cheap. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been buying UK shares he thinks offer excellent long-term value. Here's why he's upbeat even in a…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown shares crashed 60% in 5 years. Should I buy as markets rally?

| Harvey Jones

As markets bounce back I'm tempted for the first time in years to buy Hargreaves Lansdown shares. They now offer…

Read more »