Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Burberry shares a year ago, how much would I have now?

If I’d invested £1,000 in Burberry shares a year ago, how much would I have now?

Jon Smith explains why Burberry shares have performed well in the past year, and says the latest trading update suggests they could go further.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This morning (14 July) saw the release of first quarter earnings for Burberry (LSE:BRBY). The high-end fashion house posted strong figures in what appears to be a continued recovery from the pandemic. Burberry shares remain relatively unchanged on the day, but have been volatile over the past year. If I’d invested a year back, here’s what my current profit/loss would be, along with how I think things could go from here.

Much better gains than the FTSE 100

If I assume that I’d invested £1,000 this time last year, I’d be happy with the outcome today. The stock is up 27% over this period. This means my £1,000 would currently be worth £1,270. The value has been higher than this in 2023. But the 18% fall over the past three months has somewhat detracted from what has been a stellar H1 for the company.

Before we get on to the reasons for the move higher, it’s important to note the gain over the past year against benchmarks. After all, is a 27% return good for this period?

Let’s take the FTSE 100 index. Over the same period, it has risen by 4.1%. So clearly Burberry has massively outperformed the wider index.

The FTSE 100 doesn’t really have another luxury fashion brand to compare Burberry to. Rather, I’ve used LVMH Group, which owns Louis Vuitton. The stock has jumped 46% over the past year. So although I should be happy with the gains, it isn’t the top performer in the sector.

Strong demand from Asia

The main reason for both Burberry and the wider fashion sector doing well has been due to a surge in client demand. This might sound odd, especially considering here in the UK we’ve got a cost-of-living crisis.

Yet as the Q1 trading update showed, demand is coming from elsewhere. The year-on-year change in store sales showed Japan up 44% and South Asia Pacific up 39%. More impressive was the 46% growth for mainland China!

Given that China was one of the last countries to properly reopen after the pandemic, Burberry is only now starting to feel the benefit to revenue. Sure, it has been a long road. But now I feel the stock could be poised to move higher for the rest of the year as investors bet on China continuing to lead demand for the business.

Not sure about expanded physical locations

One risk that I do see is the large amount that Burberry is spending on refurbishing or opening new physical locations. This includes a revamp of the UK flagship store on New Bond Street in London.

The firm has been benefiting from online sales, so I’m not sure I completely agree with the push on locations. These are expensive and an added cost for the bottom line that surely could be mimimised.

Overall, Burberry shares would have pocketed me a pretty penny over the past year. Yet I think the move can continue in the next year and so am considering picking up some of the stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This simple second income plan works with £2 a day!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane takes some lessons from legendary investor Warren Buffett when considering how to build a second income for a…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a roller-coaster journey in recent times. Our writer takes a look at whether now is…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Dividend Shares

Buying £10K of dividend shares in today’s market could help me earn £1,000 year after year

| Christopher Ruane

By putting £10,000 into dividend shares today, our writer could target an annual passive income in four figures in just…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Forget savings! I’d invest in dividend shares for a lifelong passive income

| John Fieldsend

A problem with savings accounts is that their interest rates still lag inflation. I’d rather buy dividend shares for a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy a FTSE 100 stock near a 13-year low?

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock is trading at one of its lowest levels since 2010. Could this be a rare opportunity…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

What might it take for the easyJet share price to fly again?

| Alan Oscroft

The easyJet share price has stalled since its big take-off in early 2023. But could it be preparing to climb…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing For Beginners

4 stocks I think Warren Buffett might snap up now with £1,000

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the specific shares that he'd look to buy if he had his Warren Buffett thinking cap on,…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the 3-year dividend forecast for Lloyds Bank

| James Beard

Preparing a dividend forecast for Lloyds Bank isn't easy. But I think there are only two pieces of financial information…

Read more »