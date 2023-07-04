Home » Investing Articles » Vodafone shares are near 52-week lows and yield 10%+. Should I buy?

Vodafone shares are near 52-week lows and yield 10%+. Should I buy?

Right now, Vodafone shares sport an enormous, 10%+ dividend yield. Is this a great passive income investment opportunity or a trap?

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Vodafone (LSE: VOD) shares are close to their 52-week lows right now. As a result of this share price weakness, they currently sport a very high dividend yield.

Should I buy the shares for the big yield? Or should I look at other dividend stocks instead? Let’s discuss.

Is Vodafone’s dividend sustainable?

For the year ended 31 March, Vodafone declared a dividend payout of nine euro cents per share. At today’s share price and exchange rate, that translates to a yield of over 10%.

I don’t think that level of payout is sustainable going forward, however. One reason I say this is that this financial year Vodafone is only expected to generate earnings of 8.6 euro cents per share. In other words, earnings will not cover a nine euro cent dividend.

Another is that debt remains high. At 31 March, Vodafone had net debt of €34bn on its books. That translates to a lot now that interest rates are much higher than they were.

I’ll point out that I’m not the only one who believes investors could be looking at a dividend cut here.

Telecoms research firm Enders Analysis appears to share my view. “With the shares now yielding north of 9%, it is clear that Vodafone is a dividend stock incorporating the expectation of a dividend cut“, it recently told clients.

So do analysts at Bank of America. They recently flagged risks of a 30% cut to the dividend.

Given the uncertainty over the payout here, I see the stock as quite risky. A dividend cut could result in far less income than I expected and/or share price losses.

Share price downtrend

Speaking of the share price, this is another thing that concerns me at the moment. Not only are Vodafone shares near 52-week lows right now, but they’re also near 25-year lows.

Where this current downtrend ends is anyone’s guess.

Now, the stock’s valuation is quite low at present, with the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sitting at around 10. However, it could get lower from here.

Given the lack of share price momentum, I think it’s risky to buy the stock now.

Turnaround plan

It’s worth pointing out that Vodafone has a new CEO, Margherita Della Valle. And she has plans to streamline the company’s operations and improve its performance, which has been lacklustre of late.

Our performance has not been good enough. To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change,” she said in the company’s recent full-year results.

Her plans involve focusing on three priorities: customers, simplicity, and growth.

If she can turn things around, Vodafone’s share price could get a boost.

This is a large, complex company, however. So a turnaround isn’t likely to be easy.

My move now

Putting this all together, I won’t be buying Vodafone shares for my portfolio in the near future.

All things considered, I think there are better dividend stocks to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Should investors consider or avoid Sainsbury’s shares for a dividend portfolio?

| Kevin Godbold

Sainsbury’s shares pay a high-looking dividend yield and recent trading has been steady, but here’s something else to consider.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

New field start-up and China recovery makes BP share price look cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

The BP share price has dropped 17% from its February high but a new field, stellar fundamentals, and China’s recovery…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

3 top stocks for the second half of 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many stocks did well in the first half of 2023. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three investment ideas for the second…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

This penny share jumped 46% last week! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a popular penny share spiked in value last week, but why he doesn't feel the long-term…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to make £75k in passive income before I hit 55

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith focuses on how he can bank passive income from dividend stocks in the coming years, thanks to picking…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I’d put $1,000 in Manchester United shares 2 seasons ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Football clubs can be hard to value at the best of time. Here, Dr James Fox takes a closer look…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to buy in July

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in July, which included two Ownership Portfolio…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

A red-hot penny stock for wise investors to consider!

| Royston Wild

I think this penny stock could deliver outstanding long-term returns. So grab some popcorn and read all about this small-cap…

Read more »