Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Nvidia stock 3 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in Nvidia stock 3 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

AI hype has caused Nvidia stock to skyrocket in the last three years. How much would a £1,000 stake in the chipmaker be worth now?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the last few years, some of the most exceptional stock market returns have come from US tech companies. The latest big winner is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock. The California-based chipmaker has had a truly outrageous three years. 

730% returns

Let’s say I invested £1,000 into Nvidia stock three years ago. How would I have got on?

Well, if I’d invested in June 2020, my stock would have risen 366%. So my £1,000 stake would have increased to £4,660. And if I’d bought the Covid dip in March 2020, I’d have seen a 730% increase. That would have meant my £1,000 stake increasing to £8,300.

These returns look even crazier in context. The S&P 500 is up 40% in the last three years and the FTSE 100 is up only 23%. Even if we only look at the US tech sector, that’s up only 47%. Simply, Nvidia has been on an absolute tear. 

Sadly, I missed out on the gains here. And as I don’t have access to a time machine, the important issue for me now is whether this stock is still a buy today.

What happened?

While the last three years have been terrific, it’s not been all smooth sailing. Last October, Nvidia shares were down 65% in about a year as the tech sector struggled with rising interest rates. 

Then, Chat-GPT was released and took the world by storm. The hype around AI became intense (almost unbearable if you ask me). And investors flocked to Nvidia, hoping to own shares in one of the key players of the ‘AI revolution’. 

But this misses what I think is the real story here, which is the chipmaker’s enormous competitive advantage. Its $10,000 A1 chips were the best in their class. Now, they’re used for 95% of machine learning. 

Sure, AI has been a huge catalyst for the firm. But without the economic moat of being the best chipmaker, none of these returns could have happened. 

Is it a buy?

The long and short of it is that I like Nvidia stock. It’s a great company with great products. The only problem is that AI hype has driven up the price. 

Now, it trades at 39 times forward earnings. Put another way, it will take 39 years of profits to make back the market cap. This means it’s an expensive buy, and that adds risk. Compare it to the S&P 500 average of 22, or even other tech firms like Apple (31) or Alphabet (27). 

Another problem I have is that expected earnings seem optimistic. The company projects $11bn next quarter after $7bn for the quarter just gone. A miss here and the price will seem even dearer. 

For Nvidia to be a buy I’d need to see a better entry point. Perhaps the hype around AI will die down soon? If so, I’d consider picking up some shares. As it is, I’ll be keeping my powder dry for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This penny share is an ex-FTSE 100 stock. Do I buy it now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

This penny share has collapsed in 2022/23, plunging to a record low on Monday. But if this former FTSE 100…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

How I’m multiplying my passive income in 2023/24

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my never-ending search for passive income, I've come up with five ideas to boost my cash flow. Once in…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

5 simple ways to prepare for a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

This writer is trying to get ahead of the game by preparing for the next stock market crash now. Here…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy GSK shares right now?

| Alan Oscroft

GSK shares are on a fairly modest valuation at the moment, even though City forecasts for profits and dividends are…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

3 of the best UK stocks to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Whatever investing strategy we choose, be it growth, income, or value, I think there are some great FTSE stocks to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Dividend Shares

With interest rates at 5%, does it still make sense to buy dividend stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why higher interest rates haven't changed his view on the value that dividend stocks offer for an…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

How I’d use a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to target a second income of £1,700 per year

| Christopher Ruane

With a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA, here's how this writer would aim for a healthy stream of dividend income…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Rolls-Royce: am I buying the shares?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce is calling this new project a “once in a lifetime opportunity”. Does it mean now is a great time…

Read more »