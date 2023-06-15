Home » Investing Articles » How many dirt cheap Aviva shares must I buy to give up work and live off the income? 

How many dirt cheap Aviva shares must I buy to give up work and live off the income? 

Aviva shares are really cheap at the moment and offer a highly tempting stream of dividend income. But is it enough to retire on?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aviva (LSE: AV) shares look highly tempting for income seekers right now, with a forecast yield of 8.37%. By 2024, markets expect that to hit 9.15%. This makes it one of the most exciting dividend income stocks on the FTSE 100.

The only thing stopping me from piling into Aviva right now is that I’ve only just bought another high-yielding insurer in Legal & General Group, and I like to diversify.

I’m looking for retirement income

The Aviva share price is dirt cheap, trading at just 7.52 times earnings. There is a reason for that, of course. Investors haven’t enjoyed much share price growth lately. The stock is down 18.02% over five years. Over the last 12 months, it’s down 1.01%.

However, I’d rather buy Aviva when it’s cheap and out of favour, as it is today, than at the back end of one of its periodic bursts of share price growth.

So how many shares would I need to buy to fund a passive income stream for retirement from this one stock alone?

A single person needs £22,300 a year to achieve the ‘minimum’ living standard, according to the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association. Let’s assume I attempt to generate all of this from Aviva shares, with today’s £10,600 new State Pension lifting my total income closer to £33,000.

Analysts forecast that Aviva will pay a dividend of 32.8p a share this year, although it’s important to stress this isn’t guaranteed. To achieve my £22,300 target income, I’d need to buy a whopping 67,987 shares. At today’s price of 400.6p, that would cost me £272,356.

I’d be crazy to put that much money into a single stock, even if I had the cash to hand. Many people dream of giving up work and living off the passive income from the shares, but it takes a pretty big pot of money.

The yield looks sustainable

If I spread that money between seven and eight FTSE 100 stocks with yields of around 7%, I could still generate that income target. So I might supplement Aviva with housebuilder Barratt Developments, which yields 7.82%, mining giant Rio Tinto (7.75%) and fund manager M&G (9.61%).

High yields like these look tempting, but of course dividend income is never guaranteed. I hold M&G, but I’m worried its dividend will be trimmed this year.

So is the Aviva dividend safe? More than many, I would say. In 2022, it posted a 35% rise in annual operating profit to £2.2bn, as growing life and general insurance policy sales compensated for the slowdown at fund arm Aviva Investors, as stock markets struggled.

Inflation is an ongoing issue, as it has been driving up the cost of general insurance claims, due to higher motor repair, parts and labour prices. Last year’s freezing weather and winter storms added to claims bills.

Despite that, Aviva was still able to announce a £300m share buyback on top of those dividends, and I’m reasonably positive about its income outlook.

At some point I will add Aviva to my portfolio, with the aim of generating a high and rising dividend income stream in retirement. I won’t expect it to produce all of my income though.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&G Plc, and Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&G Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Still below 46p. Are Lloyds shares the bargain of the decade?

| James Beard

Lloyds shares are currently 20% lower than they were in February. Does this mean they're a steal or is there…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in dirt cheap Barclays shares three months ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares have struggled lately, but they’ve delivered moments of excitement and offer a terrific dividend income stream.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now without hesitation

| Paul Summers

With the markets struggling for direction, our writer thinks now could be a brilliant time to buy these three FTSE…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

7% dividend yield! I just bought this UK penny share

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer added a well-known penny share to his portfolio this week for its juicy dividend and long-term growth prospects.…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’m mad keen on this FTSE 100 bargain after it plummeted 25% in a year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 100 share has dropped by a quarter in 12 months, but has leapt by 52% over five years.…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

After diving 19% in a month, Vodafone shares bounce back!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Vodafone shares have dropped nearly 20% in one month, hitting new lows on Tuesday. But some long-awaited good news could…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I’d rather add to my Lloyds shares than buy Tesco stock. Am I making a mistake?

| Harvey Jones

I own Lloyds shares and I'm tempted to buy more of them. But wouldn't it be wiser to diversify by…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Forget Tesla! I’d rather own this FTSE 100 stock for the next 10 years

| Stephen Wright

Even if Elon Musk’s car company is on its way to $300, Stephen Wright thinks investors should prefer this FTSE…

Read more »