Home » Investing Articles » Why should I buy FTSE 100 stocks when savings rates are so high?

Why should I buy FTSE 100 stocks when savings rates are so high?

The rates on savings accounts continue to rise. Yet I believe that using my money to buy FTSE 100 stocks remains the best option for me today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s one of the most basic principles of investing. Whether I’m buying FTSE 100 stocks, commodities, bonds, or indeed investing in any asset class, the more risk I take on, the higher return I should expect to make.

Savings accounts are becoming increasingly popular today as rising interest rates push the returns on these low-risk products higher. People are essentially seeking the best of both worlds by getting a solid return without putting their capital in danger.

But research by Quilter Cheviot shows that stocks can still beat cash, and especially so in this period of high inflation.

Investment manager David Henry notes that “equities mostly outperform cash over sensible time frames, usually regardless of where interest rates sit”.

Stocks stomp on cash

Quilter analysed the annual return generated by the global stocks versus cash going all the way back to 1984. It used the MSCI World Index to gauge stock market performance over the period, and a moving average of the Bank of England base rate to calculate the cash return.

It found that:

  • Over rolling five-year periods, global stocks have provided better returns than cash 74.2% of the time.
  • During rolling 10-year periods, stocks have outperformed cash 85.5% of the time.
  • Over rolling 15-year periods, shares have beaten cash 91.3% of the time (aside from short periods following the ‘dot com crash’ and during the 2007-2008 financial crisis).

Inflationary issues

Putting money away in a savings account is a particular issue in this period of high inflation. Interest rates are largely far better than they’ve been since the late 2000s and, of course, cash savings account returns are guaranteed. Yet due to elevated levels of inflation, savers continue to make a negative return on their hard-earned money.

Henry adds: “By keeping cash in the bank today you are accepting a historically high erosion of your purchasing power”.

A quick glance at Moneysupermarket’s illustrates the scale of this disparity. The price comparson site says the best-paying, no-notice Cash ISA on the market (from Aldermore Bank) pays an interest rate of just 3.85%. That remains way below the rate of consumer price inflation in the UK (8.7% in April, according to latest figures).

Why stocks could be better

Henry goes on to say that “although stocks are often an imperfect inflation hedge in the short term… over the long term they are one of the best inflation-hedges we have”. This is because companies can raise the prices of their goods and services to offset higher costs.

This is why I continue to prioritise investment in stocks over cash. FTSE 100 shares have provided an average annual return of 7.48% between 1984 and 2022, according to IG Group. This is below inflation, but remains better than the returns cash products still offer.

The good news too is that many top UK shares have fallen in value as investors have switched into safe-haven assets like cash. So I can pick up many top blue-chip shares that are effectively ‘on sale.’

Stock markets go up as well as down, and there’s no guarantee I’ll make money by buying equities. But with the right long-term investing strategy, I’m confident I can make returns far above those of other asset classes. And especially cash accounts.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Earnings: Oxford Instruments shares steady on results day but there’s hidden value here

| Kevin Godbold

Oxford Instruments shares may be presenting investors with an opportunity to get on board a long-term growth and quality story.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Growth Shares

Why Rolls-Royce shares are stuck at 150p

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Rolls-Royce shares are treading water around the 150p mark, and what could be the catalyst to…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 companies that are already using AI

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence (AI) has huge potential. Here are two FTSE 100 companies harnessing the technology to their advantage.

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Earnings: Ashtead shares steady on results day but business momentum is strong

| Kevin Godbold

Despite their phenomenal success and surging price, here's why I still see Ashtead shares as well worth consideration as a…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 has entered a new bull market. Is the FTSE 100 next?

| Ben McPoland

The S&P 500 crossed over into a bull market last week. What's the likelihood of that happening to the FTSE…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 unloved penny stocks I’m considering buying today!

| Royston Wild

These penny stocks may have fallen out of favour with UK investors, but I think they could be too cheap…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why I’m not waiting for a stock market crash to buy shares for my ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are many bearish investors today who are waiting for a stock market crash. Edward Sheldon isn’t one of them.…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 appears stuck. Here’s how I’d exploit this and hope to turn £10,000 into passive income of £460 a year

| James Beard

With the FTSE 100 little changed since the start of the year, here's how I could take advantage and generate…

Read more »