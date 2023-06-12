Home » Investing Articles » Is the BT share price doomed to long-term decline?

Is the BT share price doomed to long-term decline?

Christopher Ruane looks at the reasons for today’s BT share price and considers where it might end up going from here.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far in 2023, shares in BT (LSE: BT.A) have performed well, rising by more than a quarter. But the long-term performance of the BT share price has been less impressive. It has fallen 19% over the past year, 31% in five years, and 53% in the past decade.

In fact, since the turn of the millennium, the BT share price has collapsed by 86%. For a long-term investor like myself, that is the opposite of what I like to see!

The shares do offer a 5.3% dividend yield, although the payout has halved since 2019 (and was cancelled altogether for 2021).

But even allowing for the prospect of passive income from dividends, could BT shares make an attractive addition to my portfolio? Or could they go even lower from here?

Bullish investors

Clearly some smart investors see value in the BT share price.

Last month, for example, it was announced that European telecoms company Altice has increased its stake in BT to 24.5%.

Altice has said it does not plan to make a takeover bid for BT (although that does not stop it from doing so at some point in future). But clearly it understands the telecoms industry and must see value in BT to have been buying on this scale.

Strategic drift

But what makes sense for a strategic institutional investor might not match my own financial objectives as a small private investor.

The BT share price has fallen so much in recent decades for a number of reasons.

One has been that, although telecoms use has grown, so too has competition. That has required high levels of capital expenditure by players like BT and Vodafone just to stay in the game. I do not expect that to change.

BT’s strategic relevance for a shifting industry has been another concern.

While its Openreach division is performing well, the legacy business has been declining. BT revenues have fallen in each of the past five years. The company expects revenues to grow this year on a pro forma basis, but its recent track record is uninspiring in this regard.

Another ongoing risk that has contributed to the long-term decline in the BT share price is the former telecom monopolist’s legacy pension provisions.

After contributing another £1bn to its pension scheme last year, net debt rose to almost £19bn. That is more than the current market capitalisation of £14.3bn.

Ongoing value potential

Still, there could be value in the current BT share price. Even after that hefty pension contribution, BT turned in £1.9bn of post-tax profit last year. That puts it on a price-to-earnings ratio of under eight.

The company continues to have a strong brand and a large installed customer base. While Openreach is important to the company’s long-term prospects, the consumer business was the biggest source of both adjusted revenue and normalised free cash flow at the firm last year.

If it can manage its balance sheet and keep responding to shifts in customer needs, I do not think the BT share price is doomed to keep falling over the long term. Today’s price could actually offer value to long-term investors.

But I dislike the risks and think there are more attractive and less heavily indebted firms in which I could invest. So I have no plans to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Are FTSE fashion stocks my gateway to riches?

| John Choong

FTSE fashion stocks had fallen out of favour for several years. But with strong gains this year, are they the…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares for investors to buy in uncertain times!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 shares are perfect safe-haven picks for this period of macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

What might light a fire under Lloyds shares in 2023?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have gone nowhere in 2023 and have lost 27% over five years. So what might turn the tanker…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

At £1.50 are Rolls-Royce shares a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

With the current share price implying a market cap of £12.6bn, Stephen Wright looks at whether Rolls-Royce shares are cheap…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in a FTSE 100 Index ETF, how much passive income would I receive?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at how much passive income investors could expect to receive from a £10k investment in the UK's…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could B&M shares be a long-term winner?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of buying B&M shares at their current valuation, in the context of a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price the best bargain on the FTSE 100 today?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price looks cheap from both an earnings and income perspective. So should I load up on the…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a buy on the recent price dip?

| Kevin Godbold

The BAE Systems share price reflects a strong trading environment and the dividend record makes the stock worthy of consideration.

Read more »