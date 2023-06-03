I’d drip-feed £450 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a million

Investing £450 a month consistently can elevate a Stocks and Shares ISA into millionaire territory in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Thanks to the power of compounding, reaching millionaire status isn’t as difficult as many believe, especially when using a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Admittedly the process does take some time. And there are never any guarantees. However, by taking a disciplined and patient approach, investors can drastically expand their wealth with little effort.

Here’s how…

Building a seven-figure Stocks and Shares ISA

The biggest advantage ISAs offer is their tax efficiency. Investors can only put up to £20,000 a year into the account. However, any capital gains or dividends received are protected from the busy fingers of HMRC.

Maximising the annual ISA allowance each year will obviously help accelerate the wealth-building process. But as it turns out, injecting just £450 a month, or £5,400 a year, is more than enough to potentially enter millionaire territory before retirement, depending on an investor’s age.

The UK’s leading growth index – the FTSE 250 – has historically generated an average return of 11%, including dividends, over the last three decades. At this rate of return, it would take roughly 28 years to surpass the £1m milestone when injecting just shy of half a grand each month.

But, as 2022 abruptly reminded everyone, the stock market occasionally throws a tantrum that can send even diversified portfolios into a tailspin. The FTSE 250 was caught in the crossfire last year, dropping by a whopping 20% over the 12 months.

Consequently, investors may end up with less than expected in their Stocks and Shares ISA. However, considering the average number of years people work sits at around 40, becoming an ISA millionaire potentially 12 years in advance provides a lot of financial flexibility.

Depending on an individual’s lifestyle, that may be sufficient to retire early. Or perhaps transition into a part-time role to enjoy more free time with the family. But what if an investor wants to reach a million even faster?

Accelerating the process

As previously mentioned, the easiest way to hit £1m faster through an index fund investment strategy is to simply invest more. In fact, if an investor can maximise their Stocks and Shares ISA allowance each year, they can theoretically shave off 10 years from the waiting time!

Sadly, not everyone has the luxury of sparing £20,000 each year. Fortunately, there is an alternative solution – stock picking.

Instead of putting a portfolio on auto-pilot through an index fund, investors can build a customised portfolio of carefully selected high-quality companies. This approach is riskier and requires more dedication and knowledge – none of which can be learned overnight.

However, a successful stock-picking strategy can have a profound impact in the long run. Even if an investor only manages to eke out an extra 2% annual gain, that’s still enough to reduce the waiting time by three years.

Of course, this approach can backfire. A poorly constructed portfolio can easily result in losses resulting in the destruction of wealth rather than its creation. Nevertheless, the potential rewards make the risk worthwhile. At least, that’s what I think.