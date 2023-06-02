Home » Investing Articles » 2 amazing value stocks I bought for growth and returns!

2 amazing value stocks I bought for growth and returns!

Buying value stocks can be an exciting prospect for long-term gains. Sumayya Mansoor covers two great options she added to her holdings.

Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I hold positions in two great value stocks. Let’s take a closer look at what made me buy the shares.

What are value stocks?

These stocks can trade at a discounted value compared to their actual value.

I believe value investing requires more research and due diligence than any other type of investing. This is because I am looking for value in stocks that others may not see or realise.

When looking to buy value stocks, I look at the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, and price-to-earnings growth ratio. Both of these can tell me if a share is currently under-, over-, or fairly valued. In addition to this, I look at market share, the industry as a whole, recent performance, passive income opportunity, and — crucially — growth prospects moving forward.

Telecommunications in emerging markets

Airtel Africa (LSE: AAF) is a UK-based business that provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Africa.

I believe Airtel has exciting growth prospects for the future. Telecommunications adoption in Africa is a burgeoning market, and Airtel has made great strides in growth to date, boosting its market presence and investing in its infrastructure.

Airtel also has a good performance record of late too. I am conscious that past performance is not a guarantee of the future. However, I can see that it has increased revenue and gross profit for the past four years.

Next, Airtel shares currently trade on a P/E ratio of just 8, which tells me the shares may be undervalued. In addition to this, it currently pays a dividend with a yield of 3.5%. I am aware that dividends are not guaranteed and can be cancelled at the discretion of the business at any time.

From a bearish perspective, Airtel operates in a risky territory from a geopolitical perspective. If there were any political issues or instability in Africa, this could spell trouble for Airtel and its performance and shareholder returns.

Sportswear and streetwear

JD Sport Fashion (LSE: JD) has risen atop the sportswear and streetwear market in recent years. I added JD shares to my portfolio some time ago, but still believe it is an excellent value stock.

Like Airtel, JD has an excellent record of performance in recent times. It has increased revenue and gross profit for the past four years. JD currently pays a dividend with a modest yield of 0.5%, but I believe this will increase in the longer term.

JD has also diversified into other segments including its own brand sportswear lines, and opening gyms throughout the UK via its JD Gyms brand. I believe these growth initiatives will continue to boost its performance and returns.

At present, JD Sports currently holds a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.8. The general consensus is that a ratio of below 1 indicates a stock is undervalued. In addition to this, I believe JD has the size, market reach and share to capitalise on the hugely popular athleisure fashion market. In fact, this market is one of the fastest growing in the world.

From a risk perspective, JD is at the mercy of rising costs, which could see profit margins squeezed. Furthermore, the current cost-of-living crisis may see consumers move away from the higher-end brands that JD sells towards fast fashion, which is a cheaper alternative.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has positions in Airtel Africa and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage owner Baillie Gifford just bought 8.7m shares of this growth stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Regulatory filings show that investment firm Baillie Gifford, which runs the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, just made a huge bet…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is rising. Investors should consider buying now before it gets away

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock is rising as the market falls. Ed Sheldon expects it to continue, but says investors may…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Growth Shares

The Nvidia share price has doubled! Is this the best AI stock to buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Nvidia share price has been rocketing higher and why he still feels that it has…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing For Beginners

How to target a £500 monthly second income from the stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through how to achieve the goal of generating a second income from the market via a mix…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Bank of England to Britain: “Don’t ask us, we’re clueless”

| Malcolm Wheatley

The Bank of England’s rare talent for finding banana skins has struck again – twice. Accept that we’re poorer? No…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn £10,000 into £5,494 a year of passive income

| James Beard

If I was lucky enough to have a lump sum of £10,000 to invest, I'd implement a simple plan to…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

My Rolls-Royce shares are up 75%! Should I bank my profit or buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares have thrashed the FTSE 100 over the last year, and I've really enjoyed the ride. Is it now…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

I’d buy Marks and Spencer shares before it returns to the FTSE 100

| John Fieldsend

Marks and Spencer shares ripped higher after its earnings last week. Is this a stock that I could buy and…

Read more »