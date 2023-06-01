Home » Investing Articles » If I had £5,000 to invest, here’s the top UK stock I’d consider buying now

If I had £5,000 to invest, here’s the top UK stock I’d consider buying now

This business may be storing up potential to surge as the economic recovery gathers pace and it’s the top UK stock on my watch list.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The market for UK stocks remains choppy. And it’s been hard for many investors to make much overall progress lately with their portfolios.

However, suppressed market conditions can be the friend of the investor who’s focused on long-term returns. And that’s because an unenthusiastic market can lead to depressed valuations.

In one example, super-investor Warren Buffett has earned a reputation for shopping for stocks in markets like these. And that’s because he aims to buy quality businesses with decent growth prospects when their valuations are modest.

Investing in R&D

I may not have his resources, but right now, I like the look of molten metal flow engineering and technology company Vesuvius (LSE: VSVS).

The business develops and makes high-technology products and solutions mainly for the steel and foundry casting industries. And as part of that, it has a sizeable Research and Development (R&D) operation.

With the share price near 413p, the market capitalisation sits around £1.12bn. And the valuation looks undemanding.

City analysts expect a modest rebound in earning of around 16% in 2024. But that’s after a drop of nearly 48% this year. Indeed, one of the risks with this enterprise is its apparent cyclicality. Indeed, the multi-year record of earnings is volatile.

Nevertheless, set against analysts’ expectations, the forward-looking earnings multiple for next year is just above eight. And the anticipated dividend yield is a little under 6%.

I see that shareholder payment as attractive. And it’s been notching up each year since 2020. However, the dividend will likely be cut or trimmed in any future general economic downturn.

Resilient trading

In May, the company reported “resilient” trading in the first four months of 2023. And the directors said the improvement was down to better volume and pricing performance.

There’s been some recovery in the company’s end markets after a poor fourth quarter in 2022. But the directors warned that the pace of recovery is “slow and uncertain”. And those observations underline how sensitive Vesuvius is to the general health of the economy and its industrial markets.

Nevertheless, looking ahead, the company said its growth capital investment programme is proceeding as planned. And that will likely support the performance of the business when the market recovery “accelerates”.

I’m optimistic about the prospects for the UK and world economies. And because of that I see the Vesuvius business as having stored-up potential to grow in the coming years.

Chief executive Patrick Andre said that despite short-term uncertainty, the directors are “highly confident” in the company’s growth potential. And the “industry leading” investment in R&D and the growth capital investment programme will continue “at pace”.

My view is that R&D can be a big driver of returns for shareholders in any business over time. However, positive outcomes aren’t guaranteed with any stock.

Nevertheless, Vesuvius is currently at the top of my list for further investigation and research. And if I had £5,000 to invest, I’d consider buying it now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Down 12% since April, the GSK share price fall looks overdone to me

| Simon Watkins

With a raft of new products, healthy dividends and growth prospects, the almost 12% fall in the GSK share price…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d consider loading up on for the next bull market!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer believes a bull market could be on the horizon and breaks down two UK shares that could be…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

4 reasons I’d buy Tesco stock over Sainsbury’s shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been analysing both Tesco and Sainsbury’s shares. If he had to choose one stock to buy, he’d…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Dividend Shares

2 hot dividend stocks to buy in June with £500

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shares two of the top dividend stocks on his watchlist for June, both with yields currently above 5%.

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing For Beginners

3 things needed for the Lloyds share price to hit 52-week highs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains several points he feels need to happen over the course of the year to help push the…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to build a £500k pension pot

| Harvey Jones

An empty savings pot at 40 doesn't have to be the end of the world. With a little effort, there's…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Forget easyJet shares! I’m buying this travel stock instead

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

While UK investors continue to pile into easyJet shares, Edward Sheldon's prefers another travel stock for his investment portfolio.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

4 AI stocks to buy and hold for 10 years

| John Fieldsend

AI is set to grow from a $100bn industry to $2trn+ by 2030. Here are four stocks to buy that…

Read more »